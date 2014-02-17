FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on easing emerging market concerns; Thai shares gain
February 17, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on easing emerging market concerns; Thai shares gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer
on Monday, led by Thailand and Indonesia on hopes foreign funds
will return to emerging markets, while positive earnings also
helped boost sentiment.
    Thailand's SET index jumped 1.6 percent to its
highest close since Dec. 25, led by a 2.8 percent gain in the
country's top oil company PTT Pcl. 
    Airports of Thailand, which posted a
better-than-expected quarterly net profit also jumped 4 percent,
helping the overall Bangkok index. 
    Analysts said domestic political concerns could hinder the
overall performance of the market and foreign buying as
Thailand's economy slowed significantly in the final quarter of
2013 when the unrest started, data showed on Monday. 
    The state planning agency cut its forecast for Thailand's
growth this year because of the political unrest that could
prevent the formation of a fully functioning government for
months. 
    Thai market saw a net outflow of $12.33 million, extending
its net outflow to $897.9 million in the last 16 straight
sessions. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained 1.1 percent to a
more than 3-1/2-month high, helped by a net foreign inflow of
$5.72 million on Monday. Foreigners have bought a net $133.95
million worth risky assets in Jakarta.. 
    The index has gained about 4.7 percent in the last nine
sessions with a recent set of positive economic data supportive
to broader sentiment.
    Singapore shares ended 1 percent higher at more
than three-week highs, led by banks after positive earnings from
United Overseas Bank Ltd lifted its shares to their
highest in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday.
    The Philippines main index gained 0.9 percent to a
three-week high with an inflow of $4.53 million and Malaysian
shares rose 0.5 percent to a five-week closing high. 
    Bucking the trend, Vietnam ended 0.4 percent weaker
due to profit-taking in most blue chips, while investors bought
small- and mid-cap shares.
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.92        389.89       +1.29
 Singapore          3069.28       3038.71       +1.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.48       1819.37       +0.45
 Bangkok            1332.37       1311.87       +1.56
 Jakarta            4555.37       4508.04       +1.05
 Manila             6167.82       6113.66       +0.89
 Ho Chi Minh         570.20        572.22       -0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.94        388.37       +1.69
 Singapore          3069.28       3167.43       -3.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.48       1866.96       -2.11
 Bangkok            1332.37       1298.71       +2.59
 Jakarta            4555.37       4274.18       +6.58
 Manila             6167.82       5889.83       +4.72
 Ho Chi Minh         570.20        504.63      +12.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         177,666,300          190,587,750      
 Kuala Lumpur      115,672,600          128,970,357      
 
 Bangkok             5,388,484            4,780,064      
 Jakarta         3,475,311,920        3,000,552,970    
 Manila                 77,190               73,735    
 Ho Chi Minh           140,254               96,593

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
