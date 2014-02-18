SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares fall on political woes

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell on Tuesday from the previous session's eight-week closing high on renewed political unrest amid concerns over economic growth while other markets were mixed, with Singapore being hit after China drained funds for the first time in eight months. Thailand's SET index lost 1.1 percent by midday from its highest close since Dec. 25, hit on Monday, with banks leading the fall. The Thai market has seen a net outflow of $897.9 million in the last 16 straight sessions through Monday. A Thai police officer was killed and dozens of police and anti-government protesters were wounded in clashes in Bangkok on Tuesday, officials and witnesses said. The unrest has already hit the economy with data published on Monday showing the economy grew just 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the third. "The adverse impact from the political situation likely worsened further this quarter given the higher uncertainty after elections and given that we do not expect a properly functioning government to be in place for some time," Nomura said in a research report. Thailand's second-largest developer by market value, Pruksa Real Estate Pcl, was down 2.5 percent after it said its new house booking dropped as much as 30 percent in January as potential buyers delayed purchases. Singapore shares were hit as investor appetite for risky assets was dented after China's central bank drained funds from the market on Tuesday as it strengthened its money management strategy after unexpectedly strong credit growth in January put downward pressure on rates. Malaysian shares were down 0.2 percent. Bucking the trend, Indonesian stocks traded 0.2 percent up to an over 3-1/2-month high, while the Philippine share index was 0.3 percent firmer and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0635 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 392.63 394.92 -0.58 Singapore 3069.15 3069.28 0.00 Kuala Lumpur 1824.07 1827.48 -0.19 Bangkok 1318.06 1332.37 -1.07 Jakarta 4562.68 4555.37 +0.16 Manila 6186.05 6167.82 +0.30 Ho Chi Minh 572.25 570.16 +0.36