SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares down on political unrest, sluggish growth

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday with Thai shares underperforming as caution prevailed due to continued political risks amid concerns over sluggish economic growth this year. Thailand's SET index ended down 0.5 percent, after having hit an eight-week closing high in the previous session. Foreign investors sold a net $8.57 million worth of shares on Tuesday, extending the net outflow to $906.5 million in the last 17 straight sessions, Reuters data showed. The unrest has already hit the economy with data published on Monday showing the economy grew just 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the third. Malaysian shares edged down 0.1 percent from a five-week closing high in the previous session. However, Singapore shares rose 0.05 percent to close at their highest level in three weeks, while Jakarta's Composite Index ended steady at a more than 3-1/2-month high. Philippine stocks gained 0.4 percent to a 2-1/2-month high. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.8 percent to a more-than-eight-month closing high, supported by a central bank ruling that could ease banks' provisions for bad debts. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 393.24 394.92 -0.43 Singapore 3070.78 3069.28 +0.05 Kuala Lumpur 1825.24 1827.48 -0.12 Bangkok 1326.21 1332.37 -0.46 Jakarta 4556.19 4555.37 +0.02 Manila 6193.97 6167.82 +0.42 Ho Chi Minh 574.56 570.20 +0.76 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 393.24 388.37 +1.25 Singapore 3070.78 3167.43 -3.05 Kuala Lumpur 1825.24 1866.96 -2.23 Bangkok 1326.21 1298.71 +2.12 Jakarta 4556.19 4274.18 +6.60 Manila 6193.97 5889.83 +5.16 Ho Chi Minh 574.56 504.63 +13.86 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.