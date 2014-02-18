FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares down on political unrest, sluggish growth
February 18, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai shares down on political unrest, sluggish growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were mixed on
Tuesday with Thai shares underperforming as caution prevailed
due to continued political risks amid concerns over sluggish
economic growth this year. 
    Thailand's SET index ended down 0.5 percent, after
having hit an eight-week closing high in the previous session. 
    Foreign investors sold a net $8.57 million worth of shares
on Tuesday, extending the net outflow to $906.5 million in the
last 17 straight sessions, Reuters data showed.
    The unrest has already hit the economy with data published
on Monday showing the economy grew just 0.6 percent in the
fourth quarter from the third.
    Malaysian shares edged down 0.1 percent from a
five-week closing high in the previous session. 
    However, Singapore shares rose 0.05 percent to
close at their highest level in three weeks, while Jakarta's
Composite Index ended steady at a more than 3-1/2-month
high. Philippine stocks gained 0.4 percent to a
2-1/2-month high. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index gained 0.8 percent to a
more-than-eight-month closing high, supported by a central bank
ruling that could ease banks' provisions for bad debts.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   393.24        394.92       -0.43
 Singapore          3070.78       3069.28       +0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.24       1827.48       -0.12
 Bangkok            1326.21       1332.37       -0.46
 Jakarta            4556.19       4555.37       +0.02
 Manila             6193.97       6167.82       +0.42
 Ho Chi Minh         574.56        570.20       +0.76
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   393.24        388.37       +1.25
 Singapore          3070.78       3167.43       -3.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.24       1866.96       -2.23
 Bangkok            1326.21       1298.71       +2.12
 Jakarta            4556.19       4274.18       +6.60
 Manila             6193.97       5889.83       +5.16
 Ho Chi Minh         574.56        504.63      +13.86
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

