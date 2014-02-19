FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares flat as protests escalate; Philippines at 3-month high
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares flat as protests escalate; Philippines at 3-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks failed to hold on to
early gains on Wednesday amid escalating anti-government
protests, while Philippine shares hit three-month highs as
strong earnings lured buyers to large caps such as Ayala Land
 and Ayala Corp.
    Thai SET index was nearly flat at 1,326.31 by midday
after hitting a high of 1,332.55. Large caps such as shares of
Siam Commercial Bank retreated after their recent
gains.
    Protesters seeking to oust Thai Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra rallied at her temporary office on Wednesday, but the
premier stayed away from the potential flashpoint a day after
five people were killed in gunbattles in Bangkok.
 
    The baht also fell as offshore funds, foreign banks
and local lenders sold the currency amid the political turmoil.
 
    Brokers in Bangkok expected the SET index to move sideways
as players awaited political clarity. Selective buying in shares
with low valuations could lend support, they said.
    "Violent clashes between police and protestors yesterday
weighed on sentiment and also affected the money market .... in
the medium term, we believe the SET will recover gradually due
to its inexpensive valuation," said Krungsri Securities.
    The Philippine index climbed 1.5 percent to 6,288.80,
the highest since Nov. 19. Shares of Ayala Land rose for a fifth
session, up 4.4 percent after it reported a strong growth in
2013 net income. Its shareholder Ayala Corp jumped 3.9 percent.
 
    In Jakarta, the main index was up 0.5 percent to its
highest in almost four months. Indonesia and the Philippines
were among Southeast Asia's outperformers this year, with a
year-to-date gain of 7.1 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.
    Indonesia and Philippine shares have been upgraded by J.P.
Morgan Securities to "overweight" in its global emerging markets
model portfolio, citing reduced risk perception due to stability
in some currencies and improving current accounts.
 
    Most others in Southeast Asia traded cautiously higher in
line with broader Asia as investors kept a wary eye on interest
rates in China. Singapore's Straits Times Index edged
up 0.6 percent, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan inched up 0.2
percent. 
    In Kuala Lumpur, the main index eased 0.06 percent,
weighed down by share of national carrier Malaysian Airline
System, which dropped 3.2 percent after announcing a
fourth straight quarterly loss. 
    Vietnam rose 0.5 percent to 577.41, hovering around
its highest since October 2009. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0717GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.99        393.25       +0.44
 Singapore          3090.75       3070.78       +0.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1823.81       1825.24       -0.08
 Bangkok            1326.31       1326.21       +0.01
 Jakarta            4578.79       4556.19       +0.50
 Manila             6289.25       6193.97       +1.54
 Ho Chi Minh         577.66        574.56       +0.54
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.