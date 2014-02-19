FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand falls for second day; Philippines up on inflows
February 19, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand falls for second day; Philippines up on inflows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Thai shares fell for a second
session on Wednesday, with politically-sensitive stocks such as
SC Asset Corporation under selling pressure amid
escalating anti-government protests while inflows sent
Philippine shares to three-month highs.
    Thai SET index ended down 0.4 percent after
Tuesday's 0.5 percent loss as protestors escalated their rally a
day after five people were killed in gunbattles in Bangkok while
a Thai court ruled late on Wednesday to keep an emergency decree
in Bangkok.
    Shares of SC Asset shed 3.6 percent and Advanced Info
Service slid nearly 1 percent after the leader of
anti-government protesters in Bangkok said they would target
assets linked to the family of Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra. 
    Thai analysts said the prolonged political problems and
slowing domestic economy could result in weaker corporate
earnings growth of 8-15 percent this year, according to a survey
conducted by the Securities Analysts Association.
    The Philippine index ended up 1.6 percent at
6,294.62, the highest since Nov. 18. Ayala Land shares 
jumped 5.3 percent, the second biggest percentage gainer on the
index, following its release of strong 2013 earnings this week.
    Foreign investors bought a net 1.08 billion peso ($24.22
million) on the day, taking their net buying in the month to
about $53 million. Philippine shares have risen 6.9 percent so
far this year, among Asia's outperformers.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia
 and Vietnam rose in line with broader Asia, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 trading 0.24 percent higher. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.29        393.25       +0.52
 Singapore          3088.79       3070.28       +0.59
 Kuala Lumpur       1829.45       1825.24       +0.23
 Bangkok            1321.00       1326.21       -0.39
 Jakarta            4592.65       4556.19       +0.80
 Manila             6294.62       6193.97       +1.62
 Ho Chi Minh         578.12        574.56       +0.62
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.29        388.37       +1.78
 Singapore          3088.79       3167.43       -2.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1829.45       1866.96       -2.01
 Bangkok            1321.00       1298.71       +1.72
 Jakarta            4592.65       4274.18       +7.45
 Manila             6294.62       5889.83       +6.87
 Ho Chi Minh         578.12        504.63      +14.56
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         257,561,400          192,677,483      
 Kuala Lumpur      129,464,700          130,728,370      
 
 Bangkok             8,797,994            4,854,984      
 Jakarta         4,303,290,400        3,146,219,873    
 Manila                 92,796               73,390    
 Ho Chi Minh           159,097              102,174

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
