FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down as Chinese flash PMI weighs
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 20, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down as Chinese flash PMI weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks eased on
Thursday after a survey on China's manufacturing sector
heightened concerns about the world's second largest economy,
while Thai shares fell on continued political unrest. 
    Activity in China's factories shrank again in February,
hitting a seven-month low as employment fell at its fastest pace
in five years, a preliminary private survey showed on Thursday.
 
    Morgan Stanley in a research note said a China slowdown
exerts collateral impact on commodity prices and it will "affect
terms-of-trade for commodity exporters such as Indonesia and
Malaysia." 
    Thailand's SET index was down 1.1 percent by midday
to a one-week low, led by a 2.8 percent fall in Advanced Info
Services PCL and a 1.4 percent loss in top energy
firm PTT PCL. 
    Investors have been cautious over Thailand's risky assets on
continuing political unrest. Foreign investors have sold a net
$930 million in the last 18 straight sessions through Wednesday,
Reuters data showed.
    Shares in property developer SC Asset Corp, in which
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's family owns a large stake,
fell 5 percent after protesters said they would target
businesses linked to the family. 
    Shares in Jakarta fell 0.2 percent from a near
four-month closing high hit in the previous session. 
    "After strong foreign flows into the market recently,
supported by good macroeconomic data, local investors are taking
profit today in small-cap shares," said John Teja, director of
Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities.
    Outperforming the market, banking shares traded at
a five-month high, which analysts attributed to better earnings
in the December quarter. 
    Malaysia's stock index was down 0.2 percent by midday, while
Singapore shares hit a one-month high on positive
economic growth data, but then eased following the disappointing
Chinese factory data. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was 0.4 percent weaker
as profit-taking in most small-cap shares erased gains in banks
and some big-caps.
    Bucking the regional trend, Philippine stocks rose
0.9 percent, to a three-month high led by holding firms. 
    "Market sentiment has turned positive amid positive earnings
results and company guidance," DA Market Securities said in a
note. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0642 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   393.21        395.19       -0.50
 Singapore          3084.83       3088.79       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1825.55       1829.45       -0.21
 Bangkok            1306.22       1321.00       -1.12
 Jakarta            4579.96       4592.65       -0.28
 Manila             6352.65       6294.62       +0.92
 Ho Chi Minh         575.63        578.12       -0.43
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.