SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on China factory data; Philippines bucks trend
February 20, 2014 / 11:01 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on China factory data; Philippines bucks trend

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker
on Thursday after a survey on China's manufacturing sector
heightened concerns about the world's second largest economy,
but better earnings and foreign buying helped Philippine shares
buck the trend. 
    Activity in China's factories shrank again in February,
hitting a seven-month low as employment fell at its fastest pace
in five years, a preliminary private survey showed on Thursday.
 
    Thai shares lost 1.3 percent to their lowest close
since Feb. 11, with shares in property developer SC Asset Corp
, in which Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra's family
owns a large stake, fell 5 percent after protesters said they
would target businesses linked to the family. 
    Foreign investors sold a net $53.93 million worth of Thai
shares on Thursday, extending the total foreign outflow to about
$984 million in the last 19 straight sessions through Thursday,
Reuters data showed.
    Malaysian stocks closed 0.1 percent down with a
$32.81 million foreign outflow. Singapore ended 0.1
percent lower after having hit a one-month high earlier on the
city-state's positive economic data, but was pulled down by
disappointing Chinese factory data.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended down 1.2 percent. 
    Bucking the trend, Philippine shares gained 0.9
percent to a near 3-1/2-month closing high, helped by $31.57
million in foreign inflows, which analysts attributed to better
earnings being posted by companies. 
    Indonesia also edged up 0.1 percent to a five-month
closing high, led by financials. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   393.08        395.19       -0.53
 Singapore          3086.64       3088.79       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.81       1829.45       -0.09
 Bangkok            1303.98       1321.00       -1.29
 Jakarta            4598.22       4592.65       +0.12
 Manila             6352.76       6294.62       +0.92
 Ho Chi Minh         571.04        578.12       -1.22
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   393.08        388.37       +1.21
 Singapore          3086.64       3167.43       -2.55
 Kuala Lumpur       1827.81       1866.96       -2.10
 Bangkok            1303.98       1298.71       +0.41
 Jakarta            4598.22       4274.18       +7.58
 Manila             6352.76       5889.83       +7.86
 Ho Chi Minh         571.04        504.63      +13.16
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         200,865,200          195,604,273       
 Kuala Lumpur      154,155,600          132,833,660       
 Bangkok             8,755,497            4,979,309       
 Jakarta         3,606,564,700        3,223,919,293    
 Manila                102,099               74,190    
 Ho Chi Minh           259,679              105,019

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
