FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on US manufacturing data; Jakarta outperforms
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2014 / 11:10 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up on US manufacturing data; Jakarta outperforms

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer
on Friday with Indonesia hitting a five-month high, as upbeat
U.S. manufacturing activity numbers helped boost appetite for
risky assets, though concerns about China's economic growth
limited the gains. 
    The Jakarta Composite Index gained rose more than 1
percent to its highest close since Sept. 19, led by financial
 and infrastructure shares, with both sub
indexes touching five-month highs.
    Investors were upbeat after an industry report on Thursday
showed manufacturing activity in the United States accelerated
in February at its fastest pace in nearly four years due in part
to growth in new orders. However, concerns about China's slowing
growth dented sentiment. 
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4
percent to a one-month high and it posted its strongest weekly
gain in five months, a day after the city-state's economy posted
a faster-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2013. 
    Shares in Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent despite
$13.78 million foreign outflow, while Thailand stocks 
ended steady with a foreign inflow of $13.62 million, after
offshore investors had pulled out $984 million worth of shares
on a net basis in 19 straight sessions through Thursday. 
    Shares of companies with links to Prime Minister Yingluck
Shinawatra declined. Property developer SC Asset Corp 
lost 1.9 percent, while telecom company M Link Asia Corp
 shares were down 2.6 percent, as anti-government
protesters turned to social media to attack businesses linked to
her family on Thursday. 
    Bucking the trend, Philippines shares fell 0.7
percent, snapping a five-session winning streak and down from a
near 3-1/2 month closing high hit in the previous session.
Foreigners, however, bought $22.82 million worth shares in
Manila. 
    Vietnam's VN Index edged down 0.1 percent despite a
net foreign buying of $1.55 million on Friday. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.79        393.06       +0.49
 Singapore          3099.93       3086.64       +0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1830.74       1827.81       +0.16
 Bangkok            1304.21       1303.98       +0.02
 Jakarta            4646.15       4598.22       +1.02
 Manila             6308.36       6352.76       -0.70
 Ho Chi Minh         570.57        571.04       -0.08
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.97        388.37       +1.70
 Singapore          3099.93       3167.43       -2.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1830.74       1866.96       -1.94
 Bangkok            1304.21       1298.71       +0.42
 Jakarta            4646.15       4274.18       +8.70
 Manila             6308.36       5889.83       +7.11
 Ho Chi Minh         5710.57       504.63      +13.07
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         268,789,400          197,016,307       
 Kuala Lumpur      127,296,600          134,764,617       
 Bangkok             5,894,680            5,114,816       
 Jakarta         3,801,249,100        3,264,647,453    
 Manila                 84,139               75,730    
 Ho Chi Minh           124,763              110,533

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.