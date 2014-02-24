FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on foreign selling; Indonesia falls from 5-mo high
February 24, 2014 / 11:11 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on foreign selling; Indonesia falls from 5-mo high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker
on Monday with foreign investors exiting from Indonesia,
Malaysia and the Philippines, while Jakarta fell from a
five-month high amid caution over the impact of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's stimulus withdrawal.
    The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.5 percent down,
falling from a five-month closing high hit in the previous
session despite a net foreign inflow of $46.27 million.
    Thai stocks ended 0.2 percent weaker at their lowest
close since Feb. 11, led by a 1.9 percent fall in the country's
largest mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS)
 and a 2.1 percent drop in Shin Corp. 
    Data showed more subscribers had switched to rival mobile
networks, following a call by anti-government protesters to
boycott businesses linked to Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
 
    Bangkok saw a net foreign inflow of $6.48 million, but has
witnessed a foreign outflow of about $970 million in the 20
straight sessions through Friday, on concerns over continued
political unrest.
    Malaysian shares edged down 0.1 percent with a
foreign outflow of $17.30 million, while Philippine stocks
 ended 0.2 percent weaker with a net foreign outflow of
$48.46 million.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 1 percent on
news that the government would make a decision late this month
on raising the foreign ownership limit in some listed firms,
analysts said. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.42        395.02       +0.10
 Singapore          3105.84       3099.93       +0.19
 Kuala Lumpur       1828.68       1830.74       -0.11
 Bangkok            1301.38       1304.21       -0.22
 Jakarta            4623.57       4646.15       -0.49
 Manila             6296.32       6308.36       -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh         576.58        570.07       +1.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.42        388.37       +1.82
 Singapore          3105.84       3167.43       -1.94
 Kuala Lumpur       1828.68       1866.96       -2.05
 Bangkok            1301.38       1298.71       +0.21
 Jakarta            4623.57       4274.18       +8.17
 Manila             6296.32       5889.83       +6.90
 Ho Chi Minh         576.58        504.63      +14.26
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         156,797,700          199,642,420       
 Kuala Lumpur       86,125,600          135,893,417       
 Bangkok             5,600,904            5,152,400       
 Jakarta         3,274,141,100        3,314,681,870    
 Manila                106,745               76,511    
 Ho Chi Minh           119,028              112,661

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
