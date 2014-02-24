SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down on foreign selling; Indonesia falls from 5-mo high

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks ended weaker on Monday with foreign investors exiting from Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, while Jakarta fell from a five-month high amid caution over the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus withdrawal. The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.5 percent down, falling from a five-month closing high hit in the previous session despite a net foreign inflow of $46.27 million. Thai stocks ended 0.2 percent weaker at their lowest close since Feb. 11, led by a 1.9 percent fall in the country's largest mobile operator Advanced Info Service Pcl (AIS) and a 2.1 percent drop in Shin Corp. Data showed more subscribers had switched to rival mobile networks, following a call by anti-government protesters to boycott businesses linked to Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Bangkok saw a net foreign inflow of $6.48 million, but has witnessed a foreign outflow of about $970 million in the 20 straight sessions through Friday, on concerns over continued political unrest. Malaysian shares edged down 0.1 percent with a foreign outflow of $17.30 million, while Philippine stocks ended 0.2 percent weaker with a net foreign outflow of $48.46 million. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed up 1 percent on news that the government would make a decision late this month on raising the foreign ownership limit in some listed firms, analysts said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.42 395.02 +0.10 Singapore 3105.84 3099.93 +0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1828.68 1830.74 -0.11 Bangkok 1301.38 1304.21 -0.22 Jakarta 4623.57 4646.15 -0.49 Manila 6296.32 6308.36 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 576.58 570.07 +1.05 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.42 388.37 +1.82 Singapore 3105.84 3167.43 -1.94 Kuala Lumpur 1828.68 1866.96 -2.05 Bangkok 1301.38 1298.71 +0.21 Jakarta 4623.57 4274.18 +8.17 Manila 6296.32 5889.83 +6.90 Ho Chi Minh 576.58 504.63 +14.26 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 156,797,700 199,642,420 Kuala Lumpur 86,125,600 135,893,417 Bangkok 5,600,904 5,152,400 Jakarta 3,274,141,100 3,314,681,870 Manila 106,745 76,511 Ho Chi Minh 119,028 112,661