SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 1-week low; Thai shares trim gains
#Asia
February 25, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 1-week low; Thai shares trim gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks fell for a
second session on Tuesday amid profit-taking in shares such as
Kalbe Farma, while Thai stocks trimmed gains with Thai
Airways losing ground ahead of earnings.
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended down 1 percent at
4,577.29, its lowest close since Feb. 18, extending Monday
losses and further coming off a five-month high hit last week.
    Kalbe Farma shares eased 1.7 percent after last week's rally
as a strong rupiah eased concerns over  the company's U.S.
dollar cost. Shares of Alam Sutera Realty, among
companies that benefit from the rising rupiah, retreated.
    The rupiah weakened on Tuesday on dollar demand from
importers while offshore funds took profits on the
best-performing Asian currency so far this year. 
    The Thai SET index finished up 0.2 percent, climbing
almost 1 percent at one point as bargain hunting emerged in
battered politically-sensitive shares such as Advanced Info
Service and Shin Corp.
    Shares of national carrier Thai Airways dropped 1.5 percent
on caution about its fourth quarter results 
    Somboon Advance Technology eased 1.8 percent as
late payments to farmers in the government's rice scheme and an
expected widespread drought weighed on the farm machinery market
and domestic tractor sales, brokers said.
    Stocks in Singapore and the Philippines 
slipped into negative territory after late selling while
Malaysia edged slightly higher, with shares of CIMB
Group Holdings Bhd closing nearly flat.
    CIMB, Malaysia's second-largest bank, posted a 4.6 percent
drop in net profit for the quarter ended December. The report
came after market close. 
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.18        395.26       -0.02
 Singapore          3103.62       3105.84       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.75       1828.68       +0.28
 Bangkok            1303.88       1301.38       +0.19
 Jakarta            4577.29       4623.57       -1.00
 Manila             6295.55       6296.32       -0.01
 Ho Chi Minh         586.20        576.58       +1.67
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.18        388.37       +1.75
 Singapore          3103.62       3167.43       -2.01
 Kuala Lumpur       1833.75       1866.96       -1.78
 Bangkok            1303.88       1298.71       +0.40
 Jakarta            4577.29       4274.18       +7.09
 Manila             6295.55       5889.83       +6.89
 Ho Chi Minh         586.20        504.63      +16.16
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
