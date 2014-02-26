SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Bangkok violence weighs on Thai shares

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thai shares eked out slim gains on Wednesday as investors bought banking shares in a dividend reporting season while stocks in Indonesia and most regional bourses slid as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept investors on edge. After a range-bound session, Bangkok's SET index ended up 0.06 percent at 1,304.62. Gainers included Siam Commercial Bank, which announced an attractive dividend early in the week. Shares of Advanced Info Service and Shin Corporation erased earlier gains amid a call by anti-government protesters to boycott businesses linked to Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Trading volume at the Thai bourse was relatively weak after political violence in downtown Bangkok almost every night this week. Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a second session, ending down 0.5 percent at its lowest close in almost one week, while Jakarta's composite index shed 1 percent, a third session of fall, to a near two-week low. Malaysia retreated 0.6 percent, led by an 8.5 percent drop in shares of budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd after announcing a net loss in its fourth quarter. Fund flows in the region were mixed, with Malaysia recording net foreign sales 50 million ringgit ($15.24 million) and the Philippines reporting a net foreign buying of 212.9 million peso ($4.77 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.53 394.98 -0.11 Singapore 3088.25 3103.62 -0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1822.55 1833.75 -0.61 Bangkok 1304.62 1303.88 +0.06 Jakarta 4532.72 4577.29 -0.97 Manila 6322.60 6295.55 +0.43 Ho Chi Minh 589.81 586.20 +0.62 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 394.53 388.37 +1.59 Singapore 3088.25 3167.43 -2.50 Kuala Lumpur 1822.55 1866.96 -2.38 Bangkok 1304.62 1298.71 +0.46 Jakarta 4532.72 4274.18 +6.05 Manila 6322.60 5889.83 +7.35 Ho Chi Minh 589.81 504.63 +16.88 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 188,570,200 201,016,560 Kuala Lumpur 145,921,200 134,891,103 Bangkok 4,611,489 5,313,798 Jakarta 3,852,315,900 3,343,722,410 Manila 85,678 79,906 Ho Chi Minh 157,701 117,635