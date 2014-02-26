FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Bangkok violence weighs on Thai shares
February 26, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Bangkok violence weighs on Thai shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Thai shares eked out slim gains
on Wednesday as investors bought banking shares in a dividend
reporting season while stocks in Indonesia and most regional
bourses slid as concerns over opaque policy moves in China kept
investors on edge. 
    After a range-bound session, Bangkok's SET index 
ended up 0.06 percent at 1,304.62. Gainers included Siam
Commercial Bank, which announced an attractive dividend
early in the week. 
    Shares of Advanced Info Service and Shin
Corporation erased earlier gains amid a call by
anti-government protesters to boycott businesses linked to Prime
Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. 
    Trading volume at the Thai bourse was relatively weak after
political violence in downtown Bangkok almost every night this
week. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell for a second
session, ending down 0.5 percent at its lowest close in almost
one week, while Jakarta's composite index shed 1
percent, a third session of fall, to a near two-week low.
    Malaysia retreated 0.6 percent, led by an 8.5 percent drop
in shares of budget carrier AirAsia X Bhd after
announcing a net loss in its fourth quarter. 
    Fund flows in the region were mixed, with Malaysia recording
net foreign sales 50 million ringgit ($15.24 million) and the
Philippines reporting a net foreign buying of 212.9 million peso
($4.77 million), stock exchange data showed.
      
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.53        394.98       -0.11
 Singapore          3088.25       3103.62       -0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.55       1833.75       -0.61
 Bangkok            1304.62       1303.88       +0.06
 Jakarta            4532.72       4577.29       -0.97
 Manila             6322.60       6295.55       +0.43
 Ho Chi Minh         589.81        586.20       +0.62
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   394.53        388.37       +1.59
 Singapore          3088.25       3167.43       -2.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.55       1866.96       -2.38
 Bangkok            1304.62       1298.71       +0.46
 Jakarta            4532.72       4274.18       +6.05
 Manila             6322.60       5889.83       +7.35
 Ho Chi Minh         589.81        504.63      +16.88
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         188,570,200          201,016,560      
 Kuala Lumpur      145,921,200          134,891,103      
 
 Bangkok             4,611,489            5,313,798      
 Jakarta         3,852,315,900        3,343,722,410    
 Manila                 85,678               79,906    
 Ho Chi Minh           157,701              117,635

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
