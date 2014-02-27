FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Up; Thai shares gain on hopes of political talks
February 27, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up; Thai shares gain on hopes of political talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thai shares rose to their
highest in more than one week on Thursday after anti-government
protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban said he was willing to appear
in a live TV debate with Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
  
    The key SET index closed up 1.03 percent at
1,318.05, the highest since Feb. 19. Outperformers included
dividend-yielding banking shares such as Bank of Ayudhya
 and Siam Commercial Bank.
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose almost 1 percent
after three sessions of falls.
    Shares of state-owned tin miner PT Timah surged 8
percent, following a move from Indonesia Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (ICDX) that suggested an opening bid
benchmark for tin prices 
    Other markets in Southeast Asia posted limited gains ahead
of the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's testimony on the Fed
monetary policy plan. 
    Stocks in Singapore inched up 0.3 percent, their
first in three sessions, Malaysia rose 0.5 percent after
Wednesday's fall to a more than one-week low, while the
Philippines was up 0.5 percent at a near 4-month high.
    Vietnam fell 0.85 percent as investors selling for
profit eroded the strength of buying demand, but analysts
expected the index to bounce back soon. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.93        394.46       +0.37
 Singapore          3096.74       3088.25       +0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.66       1822.55       +0.50
 Bangkok            1318.05       1304.62       +1.03
 Jakarta            4568.94       4532.72       +0.80
 Manila             6354.79       6322.60       +0.51
 Ho Chi Minh         584.79        589.81       -0.85
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   395.93        388.37       +1.95
 Singapore          3096.74       3167.43       -2.23
 Kuala Lumpur       1831.66       1866.96       -1.89
 Bangkok            1318.02       1298.71       +1.49
 Jakarta            4568.94       4274.18       +6.90
 Manila             6354.79       5889.83       +7.89
 Ho Chi Minh         584.79        504.63      -15.88
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         231,943,400          201,016,560      
 Kuala Lumpur      121,768,700          136,163,047      
 
 Bangkok             4,974,603            5,269,940      
 Jakarta         3,378,387,900        3,308,644,083    
 Manila                 99,086               79,796    
 Ho Chi Minh           225,207              120,600

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
