SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia near 1-mth low; China data weighs on region

BANGKOK, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell to a near one-month low on Monday amid heavy selling in Malaysian Airline stocks after a Boeing 777 operated by the airline went missing over the weekend while most markets eased as weak Chinese data dented sentiment. Malaysia's main stock index closed down 0.6 percent at 1,822.06, its lowest close since Feb. 14. Malaysian Airline System shares ended 4 percent lower, losing 18 percent at one point to a record low of 0.205 ringgit. About 385 million shares changed hands in the session, 9.15 times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions. The disappearance of a Malaysian jetliner is an "unprecedented aviation mystery", a senior official said on Monday, with a massive air and sea search now in its third day failing to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239 people aboard. Other aviation-related shares were also weaker. Shares of Malaysia Airports Holdings were down 1.7 percent. Singapore's key index fell 0.3 percent after four sessions of gains. Property shares such as CapitaLand were among the losers amid expectations about slowing property demand, according to a local broker. Investors trimmed holding in commodities and coal mining shares such as Indonesia's Adaro Energy and Thailand's Banpu after weekend data showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February. The Thai SET index fell 0.4 percent while Indonesia's main index eased 0.2 percent amid caution ahead of the central bank's interest rate reviews later in the week. Bank Indonesia was expected to hold its benchmark reference rate unchanged at 7.5 percent at a policy meeting on Thursday. The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee is expected to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2 percent in a meeting on Wednesday to help the economy cope with prolonged political unrest in Bangkok. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 402.43 404.96 -0.63 Singapore 3126.63 3136.26 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1822.06 1832.26 -0.56 Bangkok 1349.05 1355.08 -0.44 Jakarta 4677.25 4685.89 -0.18 Manila 6487.23 6481.83 +0.08 Ho Chi Minh 583.69 579.75 +0.68 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 402.43 388.37 +3.62 Singapore 3126.63 3167.43 -1.29 Kuala Lumpur 1822.06 1866.96 -2.40 Bangkok 1349.05 1298.71 +3.88 Jakarta 4677.25 4274.18 +9.43 Manila 6487.23 5889.83 +10.14 Ho Chi Minh 583.69 504.63 +15.67 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 169,124,000 232,728,793 Kuala Lumpur 127,615,100 134,248,253 Bangkok 5,919,806 5,474,604 Jakarta 3,683,566,600 3,408,652,393 Manila 49,221 85,459 Ho Chi Minh 145,026 133,265