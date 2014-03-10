FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia near 1-mth low; China data weighs on region
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 10, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia near 1-mth low; China data weighs on region

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares fell to a
near one-month low on Monday amid heavy selling in Malaysian
Airline stocks after a Boeing 777 operated by the
airline went missing over the weekend while most markets eased
as weak Chinese data dented sentiment.
    Malaysia's main stock index closed down 0.6 percent
at 1,822.06, its lowest close since Feb. 14. Malaysian Airline
System shares ended 4 percent lower, losing 18 percent at one
point to a record low of 0.205 ringgit.
    About 385 million shares changed hands in the session, 9.15
times the full-day average over the past 30 sessions.
    The disappearance of a Malaysian jetliner is an
"unprecedented aviation mystery", a senior official said on
Monday, with a massive air and sea search now in its third day
failing to find any confirmed trace of the plane or the 239
people aboard. 
    Other aviation-related shares were also weaker. Shares of
Malaysia Airports Holdings were down 1.7 percent.
    Singapore's key index fell 0.3 percent after four
sessions of gains. Property shares such as CapitaLand 
were among the losers amid expectations about slowing property
demand, according to a local broker.
    Investors trimmed holding in commodities and coal mining
shares such as Indonesia's Adaro Energy and Thailand's
Banpu after weekend data showed China's exports
unexpectedly tumbled in February. 
    The Thai SET index fell 0.4 percent while
Indonesia's main index eased 0.2 percent amid caution
ahead of the central bank's interest rate reviews later in the
week.
    Bank Indonesia was expected to hold its benchmark reference
rate unchanged at 7.5 percent at a policy meeting on
Thursday. 
    The Bank of Thailand's monetary policy committee is expected
to cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2
percent in a meeting on Wednesday to help the economy cope with
prolonged political unrest in Bangkok. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   402.43        404.96       -0.63
 Singapore          3126.63       3136.26       -0.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.06       1832.26       -0.56
 Bangkok            1349.05       1355.08       -0.44
 Jakarta            4677.25       4685.89       -0.18
 Manila             6487.23       6481.83       +0.08
 Ho Chi Minh         583.69        579.75       +0.68
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   402.43        388.37       +3.62
 Singapore          3126.63       3167.43       -1.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1822.06       1866.96       -2.40
 Bangkok            1349.05       1298.71       +3.88
 Jakarta            4677.25       4274.18       +9.43
 Manila             6487.23       5889.83      +10.14
 Ho Chi Minh         583.69        504.63      +15.67
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         169,124,000          232,728,793      
 Kuala Lumpur      127,615,100          134,248,253      
 
 Bangkok             5,919,806            5,474,604      
 Jakarta         3,683,566,600        3,408,652,393    
 Manila                 49,221               85,459    
 Ho Chi Minh           145,026              133,265

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.