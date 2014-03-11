FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Thai shares rise to 3-month high ahead of rate decision
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 11, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer; Thai shares rise to 3-month high ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Thai stocks rose on Tuesday to a
three-month high ahead of a monetary policy decision by
Thailand's central bank while other Southeast Asian markets
recovered after most of them eased in the previous session due
to weak Chinese export data.
    The day's trading was strong in volume, but gains were
capped by concerns about sluggish economic growth in China and
continued tensions over Ukraine.
    Thailand's main index ended 1.1 percent firmer at
its highest close since Dec. 11 on hopes the central bank would
cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday
to help the economy cope with damage from months of political
unrest.
    The stock market, which saw a foreign funds inflow of $7.77
million on Tuesday, may gain further as Thailand is expected to
lift a state of emergency in capital Bangkok due to pressure
from businesses and in the light of improving security.
 
    Morgan Stanley, after the market closed on Tuesday,
downgraded Thailand to "underweight" from "equalweight," citing
sluggish economic growth and prolonged political instability.
    Philippine shares closed 0.7 percent higher, with
foreign investors buying a net $30.7 million worth, while
Malaysia gained 0.4 percent, with $22.1 million foreign
inflows.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times index ended 0.1
percent up after touching a near two-month high in early trade.
The Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.6 firmer at a near
eight-month closing high, despite foreign investors selling a
net $9.27 million in shares.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended up 0.8 percent,
its fifth consecutive gain.
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   404.62        402.38       +0.56
 Singapore          3129.40       3126.63       +0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1828.55       1822.06       +0.36
 Bangkok            1364.28       1349.05       +1.13
 Jakarta            4704.21       4677.25       +0.58
 Manila             6529.58       6487.23       +0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         588.50        583.69       +0.82
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   404.62        388.37       +4.18
 Singapore          3129.40       3167.43       -1.20
 Kuala Lumpur       1828.55       1866.96       -2.06
 Bangkok            1364.28       1298.71       +5.05
 Jakarta            4704.21       4274.18      +10.06
 Manila             6529.58       5889.83      +10.86
 Ho Chi Minh         588.50        504.63      +16.99
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         246,111,100          230,498,767      
 Kuala Lumpur      145,394,900          132,589,220      
 
 Bangkok             7,154,220            5,517,639      
 Jakarta         5,057,192,000        3,451,209,780    
 Manila                 88,015               84,145    
 Ho Chi Minh           162,493              134,841

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.