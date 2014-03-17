FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares up on hopes of easing political crisis
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares up on hopes of easing political crisis

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 17 (Reuters) - Thai shares posted modest
gains on Monday, helped by selective buying in dividend-yielding
stocks such as Advanced Info Service as investors
cautiously added risk positions on expectations of a possible
lifting of the emergency.
    The SET index ended up 0.36 percent with shares of
Advanced Info climbing 1.9 percent and closing at their day's
high. Airports of Thailand rose 0.8 percent, rebounding
from earlier losses due to profit-taking.
    Traders expect some developments this week that could ease
the political crisis, including a cabinet meeting on Tuesday
expected to end the imposition of emergency and a court hearing
on Wednesday on the February election.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia were
cautiously higher in line with broader Asian stock markets
, with tensions in Ukraine still weighing on
sentiment. 
    DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's No.4 stock by
value, posted its first gain in seven sessions, rising 1.1
percent following its planned acquisition of Societe Generale's
private banking business in Asia. 
    Philippine stocks end slightly higher, reversing
early losses, helped by positive data on January remittances
from Filipinos overseas and the World Bank's upbeat view on the
country's economy this year.  
    Vietnam rose after state media reported that the
central bank would cut key rates this week, while Indonesia
 pared early gains amid profit-taking in banking shares
such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia.
    Indonesia has risen 22 percent so far this year in U.S.
dollar terms and is Asia's best performer, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
    It rallied on Friday after main opposition PDI-P party named
Jakarta Governor Joko Widodo as its presidential candidate, and
investors were hopeful the election for parliament in April and
the presidential vote in July would run smoothly.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.16        405.14       +0.50
 Singapore          3092.14       3073.72       +0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.16       1805.12       +0.56
 Bangkok            1377.10       1372.18       +0.36
 Jakarta            4876.19       4878.64       -0.05
 Manila             6399.99       6391.24       +0.14
 Ho Chi Minh         600.36        596.83       +0.59
 
 Change on year (local currency)
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   407.16        388.37       +4.84
 Singapore          3092.14       3167.43       -2.38
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.16       1866.96       -2.77
 Bangkok            1377.10       1298.71       +6.04
 Jakarta            4876.19       4274.18      +14.08
 Manila             6399.99       5889.83       +8.66
 Ho Chi Minh         600.36        504.63      +18.97
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         176,008,200          233,540,173      
 Kuala Lumpur      108,928,900          129,804,840      
 
 Bangkok             5,896,724            5,928,220      
 Jakarta         6,862,476,100        3,817,956,697    
 Manila                 80,692               81,164    
 Ho Chi Minh           170,181              141,113

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.