FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks end lower, but more inflows after emergency lifted
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 4 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks end lower, but more inflows after emergency lifted

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, March 19 (Reuters) - Thai stocks gave up early
gains to end lower on Wednesday on institutional-led selling
while Singapore shares snapped a two-day winning streak, with
shares of CapitaLand easing after it sold stake in an
Australian firm. 
    Bangkok's SET index closed down 0.6 percent,
extending Tuesday's fall. Profit-taking sent shares of hotelier
Central Plaza Hotel down 3.9 percent, making it the
worst performer among the top 50 large-caps.
    The rise in Thai shares this year has kept some investors
cautious on valuations, said strategist Koraphat Vorachet of
broker Nomura Pattanasin in Bangkok.  
    "Investors are more careful on stock valuations. This market
psychology is likely to lead to more consolidation," he added.
    Domestic institutions sold shares worth a net 1.29 billion
baht ($40.11 million) while foreign investors bought a net 1
billion baht ($31.09 million), turning net buyers for a second
consecutive day, after an emergency decree was lifted.
  
    Most Southeast Asian stocks came off intraday highs, in line
with Asian stock markets ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve policy decision later in the day. 
       
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   405.89        406.52       -0.16
 Singapore          3080.75       3093.84       -0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.44       1820.70       -0.18
 Bangkok            1364.27       1373.08       -0.64
 Jakarta            4821.46       4805.61       +0.33
 Manila             6462.49       6466.55       -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh         605.59        599.85       +0.96
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   405.89        388.37       +4.51
 Singapore          3080.75       3167.43       -2.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1817.44       1866.96       -2.65
 Bangkok            1364.27       1298.71       +5.05
 Jakarta            4821.46       4274.18      +12.80
 Manila             6462.49       5889.83       +9.72
 Ho Chi Minh         605.59        504.63      +20.01
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index               is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
    
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         212,613,500          232,613,847      
 Kuala Lumpur      110,777,500          128,419,657      
 
 Bangkok             7,049,225            6,158,303      
 Jakarta         4,208,929,900        4,056,471,370    
 Manila                103,519               81,014    
 Ho Chi Minh           192,008              148,242
 ($1 = 32.16 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.