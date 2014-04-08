SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia steady at 10-month high, sees inflows ahead of polls

April 8 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares ended steady at 10-month closing highs on Tuesday ahead of parliament polls, while other Southeast Asian markets were range bound as investors awaited directions from global economic front. Jakarta Composite Index ended 0.01 percent as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in consumer-related stocks. During the market hours, Indonesia's central bank left its key reference rate unchanged, as widely expected, with pressure easing from both the current-account deficit and rupiah. "There's no surprise from macro view and thin market turnover ahead of legislative election tomorrow," John Teja, director of Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. Jakarta market will be closed on Wednesday as millions of Indonesians will vote to elect a new parliament and a president three months later in a race that could bring major changes to the way the world's third-largest democracy is run. Many investors hope that an expected victory of the main opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle (PDI-P), which has consistently topped opinion polls, will attract more foreign money into Southeast Asia's biggest economy. The market has risen more than 15 percent so far this year. Investors hope opposition candidate Joko Widodo - the favourite to win July's presidential poll - will restart stalled reforms, making the world's fourth-most-populous nation a strong contender for more investment. Shares of Indonesian building materials maker PT Wijaya Karya Beton (WIKA Beton) rose as much as 50 percent in their trading debut on Tuesday, signalling strong appetite for infrastructure-related stocks. It closed 28.8 percent higher than the debut price. Jakarta enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $189.23 million, while Manila witnessed a net foreign buying of $16.06 million. Thailand's SET index ended down 0.9 percent at its lowest since March 31, Malaysian stock index lost 0.6 percent from the previous session's more than three-month closing high, and Philippine shares shed 0.4 percent to fall from an over five-month high hit in the previous session. Singapore bucked the trend and closed 0.3 percent firmer after falling for two sessions and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index ended 0.5 percent up at a two-week high, led by gains in the country's largest listed firm PetroVietNam Gas . For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.66 415.60 +0.50 Singapore 3204.09 3293.59 +0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1852.31 1862.90 -0.57 Bangkok 1379.34 1392.01 -0.91 Jakarta 4921.40 4921.04 +0.01 Manila 6587.49 6614.40 -0.41 Ho Chi Minh 603.25 600.57 +0.45 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 417.66 388.37 +7.54 Singapore 3204.09 3167.43 +1.16 Kuala Lumpur 1852.31 1866.96 -0.78 Bangkok 1379.34 1298.71 +6.21 Jakarta 4921.40 4274.18 +15.14 Manila 6587.49 5889.83 +11.85 Ho Chi Minh 603.25 504.63 +19.54 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 11302.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs) ($1 = 44.8375 Philippine Pesos) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)