FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Tad firmer; Thai shares edge up from 1-week low on foreign inflows
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 9, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Tad firmer; Thai shares edge up from 1-week low on foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly firmer on Wednesday, as investors shifted to risky
assets in Asia, with Thai shares recovering on foreign inflows
after it fell to a more than one-week closing low in the
previous session. 
    Revived investor appetite for emerging markets helped Asian
stocks hit a near six-month high on Wednesday, a day after Wall
Street reversed a three-day losing streak.
   Thailand stock index ended up 0.2 percent, led by
construction and banking shares, recovering from the lowest
close since March 31 on Tuesday.
    Bangkok enjoyed a net foreign inflow of $53.4 million on
Wednesday, extending net foreign buying to $95.5 in the two
sessions. 
    Bangkok-based KGI Securities in a note said investors were
monitoring external factors such as U.S. Federal Reserve
minutes, which will be released later in the day, and upcoming
U.S. earnings results for more cues. 
    The Singapore stock index ended up 0.2 percent,
gaining for a second straight session. 
    Shares in Golden Agri-Resources outperformed the
market with a 3.4 percent gain while Noble Group Ltd 
lost 3.5 percent.
    Malaysian stocks also edged up 0.2 percent with a
foreign inflow of $21.34 million. 
    Stock markets in the Philippines and Vietnam 
were closed for a holiday, while Indonesia was also shut
due to parliamentary elections on Wednesday. 
    Millions of Indonesians voted for a new parliament in a poll
led by the opposition Indonesian Democratic Party-Struggle
(PDI-P), boosting the chances of its popular candidate in a
presidential election three months from now, a move that has
been welcomed by the markets and investors. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.88        417.20       +0.40
 Singapore          3209.92       3204.09       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.75       1852.31       +0.19
 Bangkok            1382.02       1379.34       +0.19
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   418.88        388.37       +7.86
 Singapore          3209.92       3167.43       +1.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.75       1866.96       -0.60
 Bangkok            1382.02       1298.71       +6.41
 Jakarta            4921.40       4274.18      +15.14
 Manila             6587.49       5889.83      +11.85
 Ho Chi Minh         603.25        504.63      +19.54
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. 
($1 = 32.3400 Thai Baht)
($1 = 3.2410 Malaysian Ringgits)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.