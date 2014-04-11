FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia shares rebound; election result in focus
#Asia
April 11, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia shares rebound; election result in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on
Friday amid bargain hunting in battered large caps as investors
weighed political  uncertainties after an unconvincing election
win by the main opposition party.
    After Thursday's sell-off that wiped more than 3 percent off
the Jakarta Composite Index, some investors selectively
bought shares of blue chip firms.
    The benchmark was up 0.4 percent at midday, heading for a
weekly fall of 1.5 percent after two consecutive weeks of gains.
    "We are likely to see more foreign selling today. It is time
to buy on weakness ... We suggest investors buy stocks with
nearer-term catalysts such as good first quarter result,"
strategists at Trimegah Securities wrote in a report.
    Shares of Bank Rakyat Indonesia, Bank Mandiri
 and Astra International rebounded from 
oversold conditions the previous session.
    Shares of agribusinses firm Wahana Pronatural and
marine port services company Tanah Laut, which surged
17.5 percent and 10 percent, respectively, were the top two
boosts on the index after their losses on Thursday.
    Initial results showed the Indonesian Democratic
Party-Struggle (PDI-P) won just less than 20 percent of the
votes in the parliamentary election, the biggest of any party
but below a threshold needed to nominate its own presidential
candidate.
    This will likely force it to find allies to back its
candidate, Jakarta governor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, in a July vote
for president of Southeast Asia's biggest economy.    
 
    The formal result of the legislative election will not be
announced until early May, a little before the May 10 deadline
for parties to nominate their candidates for the presidency.
    Analysts said the presidential vote could be forced to go
into a second round.
    "He's probably still going to win the presidential election,
but he'll have less freedom to choose his running mate. There's
a high possibility of coalition allies," said a Singapore-based
trader.
    The rupiah fell nearly 1 percent to 11,460 per
dollar, its weakest since March 12, on selling from foreign and
local banks, while importers bought dollars for payments.
 
    Other Southeast Asian stock markets edged lower as an
escalating sell-off on Wall Street spread to Asia and battered
markets that had been fairly resilient up to now. 
    Investors were also rattled after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
ruled out major stimulus in the world's second-largest economy
following weak trade data in March. 
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 are poised for modest losses on the week after their
rallies over the past weeks. The Philippines and Vietnam
 are set to edge slightly higher on the week.
    Investors in Bangkok consolidated recent gains in a holiday
thinned market. The Thai market will be closed on Monday and
Tuesday for a public holiday.
     
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

 Change at 0718 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   415.78        417.74       -0.47
 Singapore          3199.85       3203.58       -0.12
 Kuala Lumpur       1849.65       1859.52       -0.53
 Bangkok            1385.30       1389.56       -0.31
 Jakarta            4793.92       4765.73       +0.59
 Manila             6594.63       6638.89       -0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         601.75        601.33       +0.07
 
 (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by xxxx)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
