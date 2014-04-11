SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on week after election result

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia shares ended higher on Friday, trimming losses on the week amid bargain hunting in battered large caps as investors weighed political uncertainties after an unconvincing election win by the main opposition party. Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 1.1 percent, recouping some of the more than 3 percent drop on the previous session as shares of Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia rebounded after steep losses on Thursday. It was down 0.9 percent on the week. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand drifted lower on the week after recent rally. The Philippines and Vietnam outperformed, with a weekly gain of 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Global equities slipped to a two-week low on Friday as a sell-off on Wall Street led by technology and biotech shares and triggered by concerns that valuations are over stretched spread to Asia and Europe. The Thai market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.78 417.74 -0.23 Singapore 3198.22 3203.58 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1852.66 1859.52 -0.37 Bangkok 1389.16 1389.56 -0.03 Jakarta 4816.58 4765.73 +1.07 Manila 6596.96 6638.89 -0.63 Ho Chi Minh 600.57 601.33 -0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.78 417.74 +7.32 Singapore 3198.22 3203.58 +0.97 Kuala Lumpur 1852.66 1859.52 -0.77 Bangkok 1389.16 1389.56 +6.96 Jakarta 4816.58 4765.73 +12.69 Manila 6596.96 6638.89 +12.01 Ho Chi Minh 600.57 601.33 +19.01 (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Joyjeet Das)