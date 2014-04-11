FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on week after election result
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 11, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on week after election result

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia shares ended
higher on Friday, trimming losses on the week amid bargain
hunting in battered large caps as investors weighed political
uncertainties after an unconvincing election win by the main
opposition party. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index closed up 1.1 percent,
recouping some of the more than 3 percent drop on the previous
session as shares of Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia rebounded after steep losses on Thursday.
    It was down 0.9 percent on the week.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand
 drifted lower on the week after recent rally. The
Philippines and Vietnam outperformed, with a
weekly gain of 0.6 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.
    Global equities slipped to a two-week low on Friday as a
sell-off on Wall Street led by technology and biotech shares and
triggered by concerns that valuations are over stretched spread
to Asia and Europe. 
    The Thai market will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for a
public holiday.
 For Asian Companies click;  
 For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;   
 
 SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.78        417.74       -0.23
 Singapore          3198.22       3203.58       -0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.66       1859.52       -0.37
 Bangkok            1389.16       1389.56       -0.03
 Jakarta            4816.58       4765.73       +1.07
 Manila             6596.96       6638.89       -0.63
 Ho Chi Minh         600.57        601.33       -0.13
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   416.78        417.74       +7.32
 Singapore          3198.22       3203.58       +0.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1852.66       1859.52       -0.77
 Bangkok            1389.16       1389.56       +6.96
 Jakarta            4816.58       4765.73      +12.69
 Manila             6596.96       6638.89      +12.01
 Ho Chi Minh         600.57        601.33      +19.01
 

 (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.