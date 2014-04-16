FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia weak; March inflation meets forecast
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 16, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia weak; March inflation meets forecast

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 16 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks hit
three-week lows on Wednesday as investors booked profits in
shares of large cap companies ahead of the release of March
inflation data while the Thai benchmark index breached a key
1,400 mark amid selective buying in banking shares ahead of
results.
    Stocks on the benchmark Kuala Lumpur Composite Index
(KLCI) fell 0.5 percent to 1,845.37, the lowest close
since March 26. Among the losers, shares of Telekom Malaysia
 dropped 1.7 percent, erasing some of Tuesday's gains.
    Malaysia's consumer price index in March rose
3.5 percent from a year earlier, reflecting a hike in food,
transport and electricity prices, data from the Statistics
Department showed on Wednesday.
    The data was released near the closing hour. 
    The Thai SET index gained 0.9 percent to 1,401.84.
The banking subindex was among the outperformers, up 1.1
percent. Thai banks are due to report their January-March
earnings from this week.
    The Philippine index extended its gain for a second
session, adding 0.8 percent to the highest close since July 30,
ahead of a four-day holiday starting Thursday.
    Stocks in Vietnam bucked the trend, with the main index
 falling for a fifth session to the lowest since March 4
as investors were cautious on the first day of a high-profile
financial fraud case. 
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   419.27        418.02       +0.30
 Singapore          3253.20       3246.32       +0.21
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.37       1853.88       -0.46
 Bangkok            1401.84       1389.16       +0.91
 Jakarta            4873.01       4870.22       +0.06
 Manila             6671.18       6621.66       +0.75
 Ho Chi Minh         574.29        586.09       -2.01
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   419.27        388.37       +7.96
 Singapore          3253.20       3167.43       +2.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1845.37       1866.96       -1.16
 Bangkok            1401.84       1298.71       +7.94
 Jakarta            4873.01       4274.18      +14.01
 Manila             6671.18       5889.83      +13.27
 Ho Chi Minh         574.29        504.63      +13.80
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.