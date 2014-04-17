FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia lead regional gains on inflows
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia lead regional gains on inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Thursday as investors took positions in emerging
markets on expectations of strong corporate earnings, boosting
Thai shares to their highest since November, while Indonesia
ended at more than a week high.
    Bangkok's SET index closed up 0.5 percent at
1,408.78. Shares of Kasikornbank led the gainers on
expectations of strong results for the January-March quarter.
    Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.5 percent to
4,897.05, its highest close since April 9. Bank Central Asia
 rose 1.4 percent after broker Trimegah Securities said
in a report on Thursday that the lender was likely to post
strong quarterly earnings.
    Foreign investors net bought Thai shares worth 1.73 billion
baht ($53.6 million), while for Indonesia it was 672.8 billion
rupiah ($59 million).  
    In Singapore, shares of rig builder Keppel Corp 
fell after reporting weak quarterly results. 
    Indonesia and Singapore will be shut on Friday for a market
holiday, reopening on Monday. The Philippine stock market was
shut from Thursday, and trading will resume on Monday.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.55        419.46       +0.50
 Singapore          3253.80       3253.20       +0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.54       1845.37       +0.28
 Bangkok            1408.78       1401.84       +0.50
 Jakarta            4897.05       4873.01       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         580.31        574.29       +1.05
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End 2013      Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   421.55        388.37       +8.54
 Singapore          3253.80       3167.43       +2.73
 Kuala Lumpur       1850.54       1866.96       -0.88
 Bangkok            1408.78       1298.71       +8.48
 Jakarta            4897.05       4274.18      +14.57 
 Manila                --         5889.83      +13.27
 Ho Chi Minh         580.31        504.63      +15.00 
   
  * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
($1 = 32.2675 Thai Baht)
($1 = 11434.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Andrew Toh; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.