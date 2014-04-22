FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Singapore outperform; others mixed
#Asia
April 22, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Singapore outperform; others mixed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 22 (Reuters) - Singapore and Philippine shares
advanced on Tuesday, both hitting their highest in almost nine
months, while the Indonesian market extended its falls after
recent gains.
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index climbed
0.41 percent to 3269.34, buoyed by gains in the property sector,
while a rise in Wall Street stocks for a fifth day also
supported sentiment. 
    Philippine shares extended their three-day winning streak,
climbing 0.59 percent to an intraday high level since July 26,
2013, Reuters data showed. 
    The SE Composite Index, Southeast Asia's best
performer so far this year, has been lifted by investors' high
expectation of corporate earnings, which are scheduled to be
announced in between late April and early May, analysts said.
    Real estate firm Alliance Global Group Inc led the
gains, with shares advancing 2.55 percent.
    Stocks in Malaysia edged up 0.07 percent and Vietnam
 bounced back on bargain hunting after recent losses.
 
    But Jakarta's Composite Index lost 0.57 percent,
trimming down last week's gain on bargain hunting.
    Thailand's SET Index retreated 0.1 percent after
reaching near its 1420-point technical resistance level in early
trade on Tuesday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0526 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.90        421.26       -0.09
 Singapore          3269.34       3255.83       +0.41
 Kuala Lumpur       1864.29       1862.93       +0.07
 Bangkok            1411.70       1413.07       -0.10
 Jakarta            4864.23       4892.29       -0.57
 Manila             6807.28       6767.51       +0.59
 Ho Chi Minh         559.38        558.14       +0.22
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Anand Basu)

