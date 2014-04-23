FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore down on profit-taking; Thailand up on earnings
April 23, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore down on profit-taking; Thailand up on earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were
mixed on Wednesday, with Singapore's Straits Times Index
 retreating from a near 11-month high on profit-taking,
while news on earnings of a cement firm led gains in Thai
shares.
    The Singapore index fell 0.65 percent to 3256.37 on
profit-taking after it closed at its highest since June 2013 in
the previous session, analysts said. 
 
    Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's top offshore jack-up
drilling rig producer, fell the most, with shares dropping 3.45
percent.
    Bangkok's SET Index climbed 0.4 percent, led by
construction material company Siam Cement Pcl, with a
2.3-percent advance. 
    Siam Cement posted a net profit of 1.9 billion baht ($58.8
million) for the first quarter of 2014, up 56 percent from the
same period last year, according to a statement posted on the
Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday. 
    Other markets little moved, harmonising with other Asian
shares after a Chinese manufacturing survey met expectations.
 
    Stocks in Malaysia, and the Philippines and
Vietnam edged up, while Jakarta's Composite Index 
dipped 0.1 percent.
    For Asian Companies click; 
    For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0536 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   419.94        421.55       -0.38
 Singapore          3256.37       3277.53       -0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1866.52       1866.42       +0.01
 Bangkok            1420.73       1415.05       +0.40
 Jakarta            4893.99       4898.21       -0.09
 Manila             6787.30       6784.95       +0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         572.91        569.87       +0.53
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
 
 ($1=32.3250 Thai Baht)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
