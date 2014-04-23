SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore down on profit-taking; Thailand up on earnings

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, with Singapore's Straits Times Index retreating from a near 11-month high on profit-taking, while news on earnings of a cement firm led gains in Thai shares. The Singapore index fell 0.65 percent to 3256.37 on profit-taking after it closed at its highest since June 2013 in the previous session, analysts said. Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's top offshore jack-up drilling rig producer, fell the most, with shares dropping 3.45 percent. Bangkok's SET Index climbed 0.4 percent, led by construction material company Siam Cement Pcl, with a 2.3-percent advance. Siam Cement posted a net profit of 1.9 billion baht ($58.8 million) for the first quarter of 2014, up 56 percent from the same period last year, according to a statement posted on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday. Other markets little moved, harmonising with other Asian shares after a Chinese manufacturing survey met expectations. Stocks in Malaysia, and the Philippines and Vietnam edged up, while Jakarta's Composite Index dipped 0.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0536 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 419.94 421.55 -0.38 Singapore 3256.37 3277.53 -0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1866.52 1866.42 +0.01 Bangkok 1420.73 1415.05 +0.40 Jakarta 4893.99 4898.21 -0.09 Manila 6787.30 6784.95 +0.03 Ho Chi Minh 572.91 569.87 +0.53 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1=32.3250 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ho Binh Minh and Anand Basu)