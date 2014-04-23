FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Singapore retreats from 11-mth high on profit taking
April 23, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most down; Singapore retreats from 11-mth high on profit taking

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

HANOI, April 23 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks lost
ground on Wednesday, led by Singapore with investors booking
profits after recent gains; while shares in Thailand bucked the
regional trend to close at a critical resistance level.
    The Straits Times Index fell 0.6 percent on
profit-taking after a winning streak of six days. It had closed
at its highest level in nearly 11 months on Tuesday.
 
    Keppel Corporation Ltd was the top loser, with
shares dropping 3.45 percent to their one-month low as the stock
went ex-dividend on Wednesday at 30 Singapore cents, according
to data from the Singapore Exchange.
    KPLM has lost 5 percent since April 16 when it reported a 5
percent drop in first-quarter net profit compared with a year
earlier. 
    "Results came in weaker than expected, so (Keppel's) share
prices have actually been off since," said an analyst with
Maybank Kim Eng.
    The Jakarta Composite Index and Vietnam's benchmark
VN Index both edged down 0.1 percent each, and Philippine
equities reversed their four-session winning streak with
a 0.23 percent fall.
    But stocks in Thailand and Malaysia bucked
the trend, rising 0.59 percent and 0.05 percent respectively. 
    Analysts expect the SET Index would face a correction soon
as it has reached a critical resistance level between 1,420 and
1,430.
    For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.52        421.55       -0.24
 Singapore          3258.01       3277.53       -0.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.35       1866.42       +0.05
 Bangkok            1423.39       1415.05       +0.59
 Jakarta            4893.15       4898.21       -0.10
 Manila             6769.52       6784.95       -0.23
 Ho Chi Minh         569.36        569.87       -0.09
 
 Change on year 
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.52        388.37       +8.28
 Singapore          3258.01       3167.43       +2.86
 Kuala Lumpur       1867.35       1866.96       +0.02
 Bangkok            1423.39       1298.71       +9.60
 Jakarta            4893.15       4274.18      +14.48
 Manila             6769.52       5889.83      +14.94
 Ho Chi Minh         569.36        504.63      +12.83
 
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

