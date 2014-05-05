FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker; Malaysia, Singapore fall on China PMI
Sections
Featured
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 5, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly weaker; Malaysia, Singapore fall on China PMI

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets fell on
Monday, with Malaysia and Singapore trading near one-week lows
as disappointing Chinese manufacturing activity raised concerns
about the economic growth momentum in the world's second-largest
economy.
    The Malaysian stock index was down 0.4 percent by
0632 GMT while the Singapore index was 0.1 percent
weaker.
    Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a
fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on
Monday, adding to questions about whether the world's
second-largest economy is still losing momentum. 
    The Vietnam stock market, which resumed trading after
a holiday since April 29, was down 1.7 percent, despite solid
improvement in the country's manufacturing sector.
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine stock index was 0.3
percent firmer after recovering from an early loss, while the
Jakarta Composite index was steady as Indonesia,
Southeast Asia's largest economy, posted its slowest growth in
more than four years. 
    The Thai market was closed on Monday for a holiday. 
    For Asian Companies click;  
 For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0632 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   420.27        420.06       +0.05
 Singapore          3250.27       3252.55       -0.07
 Kuala Lumpur       1862.04       1869.08       -0.38
 Jakarta            4840.53       4838.76       +0.04
 Manila             6760.17       6742.97       +0.27
 Ho Chi Minh         567.96        578.00       -1.74
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.