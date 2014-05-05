SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down despite foreign inflows; Chinese PMI weighs

May 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended weaker on Monday, with Malaysia and Singapore closing at near one-week lows despite foreign inflows as disappointing Chinese manufacturing activity raised concerns over economic growth momentum in the world's second-largest economy. The Malaysian index ended 0.5 percent down at its lowest close since April 29 led by financials, while Singapore lost 0.3 percent led by property shares, also ending at its lowest since April 29. Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on Monday, adding to questions about whether the world's second-largest economy is still losing momentum. The Vietnamese market, which resumed trading after a holiday since April 29, also closed 2.3 percent at its lowest level since April 21 as pessimistic investors offloaded stocks on lack of supportive news. Foreign investors, however, were on the buying side. Kuala Lumpur saw a net inflow of $17.39 million, Jakarta recorded $26.50 million, while Manila had $12.13 million. Bucking the trend, the Philippine index ended 0.4 percent higher, led by a 3.2 percent gain in conglomerate SM investments Corp after its property unit SM Prime Holdings Inc posted a 11 percent gain in March quarter net income. Jakarta ended just 0.1 percent up as Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, posted its slowest growth in more than four years.. After the market closed, Genting Singapore PLC said its core earnings for the quarter ended March 31 soared 60 percent on the year as gaming income recorded robust gains. The Thai market was closed on Monday for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 419.80 420.06 -0.06 Singapore 3241.60 3252.55 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1860.54 1869.08 -0.46 Jakarta 4842.50 4838.76 +0.08 Manila 6766.46 6742.97 +0.35 Ho Chi Minh 564.85 578.00 -2.28 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 419.80 388.37 +8.09 Singapore 3241.60 3167.43 +2.34 Kuala Lumpur 1860.54 1866.96 -0.34 Bangkok 1421.48 1298.71 +9.45 Jakarta 4842.50 4274.18 +13.30 Manila 6766.46 5889.83 +14.98 Ho Chi Minh 564.85 504.63 +11.93 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 3.2660 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 11522.5000 Indonesian rupiah) ($1 = 44.5000 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)