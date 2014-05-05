FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down despite foreign inflows; Chinese PMI weighs
May 5, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 3 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down despite foreign inflows; Chinese PMI weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended weaker
on Monday, with Malaysia and Singapore closing at near one-week
lows despite foreign inflows as disappointing Chinese
manufacturing activity raised concerns over economic growth
momentum in the world's second-largest economy.
    The Malaysian index ended 0.5 percent down at its
lowest close since April 29 led by financials, while Singapore
 lost 0.3 percent led by property shares, also ending at
its lowest since April 29. 
    Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted for a
fourth consecutive month in April, a private survey showed on
Monday, adding to questions about whether the world's
second-largest economy is still losing momentum. 
    The Vietnamese market, which resumed trading after a
holiday since April 29, also closed 2.3 percent at its lowest
level since April 21 as pessimistic investors offloaded stocks
on lack of supportive news. 
    Foreign investors, however, were on the buying side. Kuala
Lumpur saw a net inflow of $17.39 million, Jakarta recorded
$26.50 million, while Manila had $12.13 million. 
    Bucking the trend, the Philippine index ended 0.4
percent higher, led by a 3.2 percent gain in conglomerate SM
investments Corp after its property unit SM Prime
Holdings Inc posted a 11 percent gain in March quarter
net income. 
    Jakarta ended just 0.1 percent up as Indonesia,
Southeast Asia's largest economy, posted its slowest growth in
more than four years.. 
    After the market closed, Genting Singapore PLC 
said its core earnings for the quarter ended March 31 soared 60
percent on the year as gaming income recorded robust gains.
 
    The Thai market was closed on Monday for a holiday. 
          
For Asian Companies click;  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   419.80        420.06       -0.06
 Singapore          3241.60       3252.55       -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1860.54       1869.08       -0.46
 Jakarta            4842.50       4838.76       +0.08
 Manila             6766.46       6742.97       +0.35
 Ho Chi Minh         564.85        578.00       -2.28
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2013    Pct Move
 TR SE Asia Index*   419.80        388.37       +8.09
 Singapore          3241.60       3167.43       +2.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1860.54       1866.96       -0.34
 Bangkok            1421.48       1298.71       +9.45
 Jakarta            4842.50       4274.18      +13.30
 Manila             6766.46       5889.83      +14.98
 Ho Chi Minh         564.85        504.63      +11.93
 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.    
($1 = 3.2660 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 11522.5000 Indonesian rupiah)
($1 = 44.5000 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

