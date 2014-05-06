SE Asia Stocks-Thai shares fall ahead of court ruling on Prime Minister

BANGKOK, May 6 (Reuters) - Thai stocks fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on Tuesday as investors cashed in on recent gains ahead of a court ruling on Wednesday in an abuse of power case against Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. Thai SET index finished down 1.2 percent at 1,404.01, the lowest close since April 16. Shares of Banpu Pcl were among top percentage losers, down 4.1 percent. The stock hit a four-month high last week on expectations that the coal miner would post strong earnings for the January-March quarter on the back of high coal sales. Shares of Vietnam were among underperformers, with the benchmark stock index sliding to a near three-month low amid widespread selling by retail investors. In Jakarta, shares eased 0.2 percent as recent weak first quarter GDP growth kept investors wary ahead of Bank Indonesia's policy meeting on Thursday. Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged, as pressures over inflation and a widening current-account deficit have eased, a Reuters poll showed. Domestic investors led among sellers in the region while foreign investors recorded modest net buying after a subdued session due to holidays in key Asian markets, including Japan . Malaysian shares recorded foreign inflows of 25.14 million ringgit ($7.7 million), Philippine a net 479.2 million peso ($10.8 million) and Indonesia a net 102.4 billion rupiah ($8.9 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.94 419.80 -0.20 Singapore 3245.56 3241.60 +0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1860.43 1860.54 -0.01 Bangkok 1404.01 1421.48 -1.23 Jakarta 4834.47 4842.50 -0.17 Manila 6765.93 6766.46 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 555.11 564.85 -1.72 Change on year Market Current End 2013 Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 418.94 388.37 +7.87 Singapore 3245.56 3167.43 +2.47 Kuala Lumpur 1860.43 1866.96 -0.35 Bangkok 1404.01 1298.71 +8.11 Jakarta 4834.47 4274.18 +13.11 Manila 6765.93 5889.83 +14.87 Ho Chi Minh 555.11 504.63 +10.00 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. ($1 = 3.2555 Malaysian Ringgit) ($1 = 44.4100 Philippine Pesos) ($1 = 11517.5000 Indonesian Rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Anand Basu)