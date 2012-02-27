FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weaker on rising oil, growth concerns
#Energy
February 27, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weaker on rising oil, growth concerns

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Foreigners still buy Thai, Malaysia shares
    * Jakarta at near 2-mo low; sees outflow
    * Manila down 1.9 pct, Bangkok off 1 pct

    By Shihar Aneez	
    Feb 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
closed weaker on Monday as rising oil prices raised concerns
over global economic growth, weighing on how investors feel
about the region's emerging markets. 	
    Trading volumes were moderate as cautious investors stayed
cautious, due to growth worries. Some were focusing on the
European Central Bank's second refinancing operation set for
Wednesday for more cues. 	
    The Asian markets were mostly down with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan 
sliding 1.3 percent, while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia
 was down 1.4 percent at 1000 GMT. 	
    Foreign investors were net sellers in Indonesia with a $54.3
million outflow. Enjoying new inflows on Monday were Thailand
($20.3 million) and Malaysia (51.17 million ringgit, or $16.7
million). 	
    Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday due to supply
concerns as tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme
worsened, while the rise in oil weakened the outlook for
industrial metals demand and pushed copper futures lower. 	
    "Rising in oil price will hurt corporate earnings as it
squeeze corporate margins of manufacturing," John Teja, director
at Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. 	
    The Philippines fell 1.9 percent to its lowest close
since Feb. 16, Singapore ended 1.1 percent weaker to a
three-week low, Thailand closed 1 percent down to its
lowest close since Feb. 17 and and Indonesia also
finished 0.9 percent down, at a near two-month low. 	
    Energy and financials shares led losses in Bangkok. Top oil
firm PTT and the state-controlled oil and gas explorer
PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.4 percent and
2.2 percent respectively.	
    In Singapore, lack of positive triggers led some investors
to take profits ahead of the earnings reports of several large
companies, including Noble Group Ltd, Sembcorp
Industries Ltd and City Developments Ltd 
later this week, traders said. 	
    Gold and cash were the preferred assets for investment
amongst investors, while equities have become the least favoured
category, the survey, which measures attitudes towards
investment conditions in Singapore, showed.  	
    Bucking the trend, shares of construction and engineering
firm UE E&C Ltd surged 17.8 percent to a record high
after it posted strong earnings and said it would pay an
attractive dividend.    	
             	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2946.78       2978.08       -1.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1559.04       1558.77       +0.02
 Bangkok            1135.04       1146.27       -0.97
 Jakarta            3861.02       3894.56       -0.86
 Manila             4799.29       4893.00       -1.92
 Ho Chi Minh         428.41        423.13       +1.18
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2946.78       2646.35      +11.35
 Kuala Lumpur       1556.04       1530.73       +1.85
 Bangkok            1135.04       1025.32      +10.70
 Jakarta            3861.02       3821.99       +1.02
 Manila             4799.29       4371.96       +9.77
 Ho Chi Minh         428.41        351.55      +21.86
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         318,630,300          424,071,770       
 
 Kuala Lumpur      122,579,700          138,671,300       
 
 Bangkok             4,110,876            4,437,018       
 
 Jakarta         2,097,850,000        3,419,761,700    
 Manila                 82,180              124,747    
 Ho Chi Minh            65,366               44,557
 	
($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgits)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and
Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

