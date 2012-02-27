SE Asia Stocks-Weaker on rising oil, growth concerns

* Foreigners still buy Thai, Malaysia shares * Jakarta at near 2-mo low; sees outflow * Manila down 1.9 pct, Bangkok off 1 pct By Shihar Aneez Feb 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed weaker on Monday as rising oil prices raised concerns over global economic growth, weighing on how investors feel about the region's emerging markets. Trading volumes were moderate as cautious investors stayed cautious, due to growth worries. Some were focusing on the European Central Bank's second refinancing operation set for Wednesday for more cues. The Asian markets were mostly down with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 1.3 percent, while the MSCI index for Southeast Asia was down 1.4 percent at 1000 GMT. Foreign investors were net sellers in Indonesia with a $54.3 million outflow. Enjoying new inflows on Monday were Thailand ($20.3 million) and Malaysia (51.17 million ringgit, or $16.7 million). Oil prices held near a 10-month high on Monday due to supply concerns as tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme worsened, while the rise in oil weakened the outlook for industrial metals demand and pushed copper futures lower. "Rising in oil price will hurt corporate earnings as it squeeze corporate margins of manufacturing," John Teja, director at Jakarta-based broker Ciptadana Securities. The Philippines fell 1.9 percent to its lowest close since Feb. 16, Singapore ended 1.1 percent weaker to a three-week low, Thailand closed 1 percent down to its lowest close since Feb. 17 and and Indonesia also finished 0.9 percent down, at a near two-month low. Energy and financials shares led losses in Bangkok. Top oil firm PTT and the state-controlled oil and gas explorer PTT Exploration and Production fell 1.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively. In Singapore, lack of positive triggers led some investors to take profits ahead of the earnings reports of several large companies, including Noble Group Ltd, Sembcorp Industries Ltd and City Developments Ltd later this week, traders said. Gold and cash were the preferred assets for investment amongst investors, while equities have become the least favoured category, the survey, which measures attitudes towards investment conditions in Singapore, showed. Bucking the trend, shares of construction and engineering firm UE E&C Ltd surged 17.8 percent to a record high after it posted strong earnings and said it would pay an attractive dividend. SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2946.78 2978.08 -1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1559.04 1558.77 +0.02 Bangkok 1135.04 1146.27 -0.97 Jakarta 3861.02 3894.56 -0.86 Manila 4799.29 4893.00 -1.92 Ho Chi Minh 428.41 423.13 +1.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2946.78 2646.35 +11.35 Kuala Lumpur 1556.04 1530.73 +1.85 Bangkok 1135.04 1025.32 +10.70 Jakarta 3861.02 3821.99 +1.02 Manila 4799.29 4371.96 +9.77 Ho Chi Minh 428.41 351.55 +21.86 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 318,630,300 424,071,770 Kuala Lumpur 122,579,700 138,671,300 Bangkok 4,110,876 4,437,018 Jakarta 2,097,850,000 3,419,761,700 Manila 82,180 124,747 Ho Chi Minh 65,366 44,557 ($1 = 3.0125 Malaysian ringgits) (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)