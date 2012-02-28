FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound, Indonesia leads gains
February 28, 2012 / 10:35 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound, Indonesia leads gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors pick beaten-down consumer, bank shares
    * Worry about high oil prices keeps buyers cautious

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks climbed
more than 1 percent on Tuesday while most other Southeast Asian
stock markets moved higher amid  selective buying of beaten-down
big caps though investors remained cautious about the impact of
high oil prices.	
    Consumer and banking stocks that had led recent losses in
such as Indonesia's PT Astra International, Thailand's
Kasikornbank Pcl and Philippine Metropolitan Bank and
Trust Co, recouped some lost ground.	
    The region's biggest gainer was Jakarta's Composite Index
, which ended up 1.1 percent. During the previous four
sessions, it was down a combined 3.6 percent.	
    Indonesia posted foreign outflows since last week amid
concerns about the government's plans to raise fuel prices or
cut fuel subsidies.	
    Jakarta posted a combined $174 million foreign outflows in
four sessions to Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data.	
    Harry Su, head of research at Jakarta-based Bahana
Securities, said higher fuel prices could push inflation this
year to 8 percent compared with the broker's current forecast of
5 percent. He said the market could remain volatile due to the
issue.	
    "I think it will depend a lot on what the government will do
in terms of how much of an increase there will be. Obviously, it
will be short-term pain but it's going to be longer-term gain
for this economy," he said.	
    "Over the longer run, we continue to remain quite optimistic
and positive on the market," he said. Tuesday's rebound was a
technical one that was "from bottom fishing as well," Su said.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.8 percent,
the Thai SET index rose 0.99 percent, and the Philippine
main index closed 0.44 percent higher.	
    Stocks in Malaysia inched down 0.15 percent and
Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 1.44
percent.	
    Indonesia's Astra shares gained 1.6 percent, Thailand's
Kasikornbank rose 1.1 percent and Philippine Metropolitan bank
was up 0.8 percent.	
    Asian shares and the euro edged higher on Tuesday as markets
waited for a second liquidity injection from the European
Central Bank to gauge risk appetite that has been somewhat
dented by worries over high oil prices.	
    By 0941 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares
outside Japan edged up 1.02 percent.	
    	
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2969.73       2946.78       +0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1556.73       1559.04       -0.15
 Bangkok            1146.26       1135.04       +0.99
 Jakarta            3903.56       3861.01       +1.10
 Manila             4820.43       4799.29       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         422.22        428.41       -1.44
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2969.73       2646.35      +12.22
 Kuala Lumpur       1556.73       1530.73       +1.70
 Bangkok            1146.26       1025.32      +11.80
 Jakarta            3903.56       3821.99       +2.13
 Manila             4820.43       4371.96      +10.26
 Ho Chi Minh         422.22        351.55      +20.10

