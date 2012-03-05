FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-China outlook drags down region, commodity shares
#Asia
March 5, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-China outlook drags down region, commodity shares

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Region in light, choppy session
    * Property shares push Manila to record high

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 5 (Reuters) - Stocks in Indonesia and
Thailand slid while Philippine shares eked out small gains in
light trade on Monday as China growth concerns prompted many
investors to cash in recent gainers.	
    The prospects of slower growth in the world's second largest
economy dampened sentiment across the region. Among the biggest
losers were commodity-related stocks.	
    Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao cut his nation's growth target to
7.5 percent for 2012, compared with an 8 percent annual goal set
for many years. 	
    The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan fell 1.3
percent by 0935 GMT while MSCI index for Southeast Asia
, made up of selected stocks, was down 0.88
percent.	
    Jakarta's Composite Index slipped 0.5 percent, and
market turnover was less than 60 percent of the 30-day average. 
Thailand's SET index eased 0.62 percent, though reminded
 near the almost 16-year high it hit last week.	
    In a choppy session, Singapore's Straits Times Index
 was down 0.06 percent and Malaysian shares 
moved up 0.34 percent.	
    The Philippines' key index gained 0.28 percent to a
new all-time high while Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
index surged 4 percent to its highest level almost six
months. 	
    The Southeast Asian stock markets could see a consolidation
in the near term while China's lower annual growth target
dampened the outlook of commodities' demand, prompting
profit-taking in shares in the sector, some brokers said.	
    "China's lower economic growth forecast affected investment
sentiment today. Investors also are waiting to see U.S. jobs
data for further indication," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of
investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in
Bangkok.	
    The U.S. jobs data for February will come out on Friday	
    Indonesia's coal mining firm PT Adaro Energy Tbk,
which surged 3.7 percent on Friday, fell 1 percent. Thai coal
miner Banpu Pcl dropped 1.8 percent, erasing a 1.2
percent gain on Friday.	
    Noble Group Ltd dropped 2.1 percent in Singapore
and Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd lost nearly 1
percent. Among bright spots, Philippine Ayala Land Inc 
surged 5.2 percent as low interest rates boosted its outlook.	
       	
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2991.80       2993.49       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1589.22       1583.78       +0.34
 Bangkok            1157.95       1165.15       -0.62  
 Jakarta            3984.89       4004.87       -0.50
 Manila             5030.58       5016.30       +0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         457.21        439.60       +4.01
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2991.80       2646.35      +13.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1589.22       1530.73       +3.82
 Bangkok            1157.95       1025.32      +12.94
 Jakarta            3984.89       3821.99       +4.26
 Manila             5030.58       4371.96      +15.06
 Ho Chi Minh         457.21        351.55      +30.06
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         267,077,800          427,836,807       
 
 Kuala Lumpur      137,681,200          150,156,793       
 
 Bangkok             5,751,529            4,579,988       
 
 Jakarta         1,797,793,500        3,166,844,500    
 Manila                101,797              131,163    
 Ho Chi Minh           103,336               51,258

