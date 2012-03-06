FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on global economic concerns
March 6, 2012 / 10:20 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on global economic concerns

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Singapore at one-month low amid global pullback
    * Concerns over Europe, China prompt profit taking
    * Manila off highs; PLDT down after results
    * Bangkok falls ahead of market holiday

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks
fell on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting  a one-month low, as
concerns about the health of the global economy weighed on
market sentiment, prompting investors to take profits on recent
gains in regional big caps.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index finished down 2
percent, weighed down by a 4.6 percent drop in commodities firm
Noble Group Ltd and a 6.3 percent slide in oil-rig
builder Sembcorp Marine Ltd.	
    Sembcorp Marine had climbed nearly 35 percent in the three
months to Monday's close, while Noble had risen over 13 percent
as global investors' appetite for riskier assets revived.	
    Selective buying helped most other markets in the region
pare early losses, but brokers said the weakness may continue
amid growing concerns about the impact of high oil prices on
corporate earnings and consumer confidence.	
    "What we will probably see in the short term is more
volatility in equities markets. On top of the health of global
economy, high oil prices have increasingly become a concern,"
said  Kasem Prunratanamala, Head of Research of CIMB Securities
(Thailand).	
    The Philippines main index dropped 1.3 percent after
climbing earlier in the session to a new all-time high, while  
Jakarata's Composite Index eased 0.5 percent. 	
    Thailand's SET index was down 0.4 percent, extending
Monday's 0.6 percent fall. Malaysian shares ended nearly
flat, erasing early losses.	
    The Thai market hovered around its highest levels in almost
16 years last week, boosted by strong foreign inflows and better
than expected 2011 earnings.	
    Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index fell 2.7
percent. It gained 8.1 percent in past four
sessions to the highest in more than five months.	
    "Contrary to what had been widely feared, fiscal year 2011
earnings among the top 50 Thai companies were resilient to the
flooding ... few Thai companies have been badly affected,"
Suchart Techaposai, senior analyst of Citi said in a research
note.	
    Upward revisions on fiscal year 2012 estimates have been in
telecoms, food and hospital sectors, he said. But the SET index
could fade in the near-term if global liquidity dries up, he
said.	
    The Thai stock market will shut on Wednesday for a national
holiday, reopening on Thursday.	
    In Kuala Lumpur, Malayan Banking Bhd edged up 0.2
percent, rebounding from its day's low. In Bangkok, Thanachart
Capital Pcl rose 3.5 percent amid earnings optimism
while top energy firm PTT Pcl lost 1.4 percent.	
    Among weak spots, Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co
(PLDT) fell 2.8 percent after the country's most
valuable listed company said its fourth-quarter net profit fell
87 percent on slowing mobile phone revenues and higher operating
costs. 	
    In Singapore, Sembcorp Marine tumbled after state investor
Temasek sold part of its stake in the firm at a discount of 2.75
percent to its last closing price. 	
    Fears of similar sales by big investors seeking to cash in
on recent gains also weighed on shares in Hong Kong.	
    Asian shares and other growth-linked assets fell on Tuesday
as slowing economies in Europe and China and tensions over Iran
dampened sentiment, prompting investors to take profits from
recent rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.	
    By 0936 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
 dropped 1.7 percent while the MSCI index of
Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was
down 1.3 percent.	
(Editing by Kim Coghill)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2932.01       2991.80       -2.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1589.91       1589.22       +0.04
 Bangkok            1153.16       1157.95       -0.41
 Jakarta            3967.08       3984.90       -0.45
 Manila             4967.39       5030.58       -1.26
 Ho Chi Minh         445.00        457.21       -2.67
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2932.01       2646.35      +10.79
 Kuala Lumpur       1589.91       1530.73       +3.87
 Bangkok            1153.16       1025.32      +12.47
 Jakarta            3967.08       3821.99       +3.80
 Manila             4967.39       4371.96      +13.62
 Ho Chi Minh         445.00        351.55      +26.58
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         405,462,800          427,836,807       
 
 Kuala Lumpur      173,370,100          150,156,793       
 
 Bangkok             5,152,546            4,579,988
 Jakarta         1,985,147,000        3,166,844,500    
 Manila                127,048              131,163    
 Ho Chi Minh           154,491               51,258

