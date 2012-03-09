FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta move up; others weak
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 9, 2012 / 10:42 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Manila, Jakarta move up; others weak

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Light volume ahead of U.S. jobs data
    * Thai stocks fall amid profit-taking

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 9 (Reuters) - Philippine and Indonesian
shares posted modest gains on Friday helped by selective buying
in property and banking shares while some other Southeast Asian
stock markets were flat or retreated amid profit-taking.	
    Many market players appeared to stay on the sidelines ahead
of U.S. jobs data due out later in the day.	
    The Philippine main index gained up 0.49 percent,
with market turnover at half the 30-day average, while Jakarta's
Composite Index was up 0.6 percent, with turnover around
84 percent of the monthly average.	
    In a choppy session elsewhere, stocks in Singapore 
erased early gains, ending down 0.24 percent, Malaysia 
was flat and Thai stocks fell 0.82 percent.	
    For the week,  all regional markets had small losses.  The
biggest loser was Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange index
, which edged up 0.1 percent on Friday but was down 1.7
percent on the week, Southeast Asia's worst performer. 	
    Friday's fall in Thailand "seemed to be pretty much about
profit-taking," said Wikij Tirawannarat, senior analyst at
broker Capital Nomura Securities in Bangkok.	
    "I think the near term flows to this region will be positive
although it will be a kind of trading pattern. Overall, high oil
prices will remain a threat to global economy," he said.	
    Among actively traded, Ayala Land Inc of the
Philippines rose 2.2 percent and Indonesia's PT Bank Mandiri 
Tbk gained 0.8 percent.	
    Palm oil shares rose along with an upbeat outlook for palm
oil prices, with Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
 up 2.8 percent. In Bangkok, polyester producer
Indorama Ventures Pcl ended 3.1 percent lower.	
    Asian shares rose as Greece moved to the verge of securing a
bailout fund, and on expectations U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
will confirm a labour market recovery.	
    By 1012 GMT, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index
 gained 0.89 percent while the MSCI index of
Southeast Asia, made up of selected stocks, was
down 0.21 percent.	
      	
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2963.15       2970.38       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.00       1578.36       +0.04
 Bangkok            1158.71       1168.31       -0.82
 Jakarta            3991.54       3967.67       +0.60
 Manila             4980.71       4956.19       +0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         432.11        431.66       +0.10
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2963.15       2646.35      +11.97
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.00       1530.73       +3.15
 Bangkok            1158.71       1025.32      +13.01
 Jakarta            3991.54       3821.99       +4.44
 Manila             4980.71       4371.96      +13.92
 Ho Chi Minh         432.11        351.55      +22.92

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.