FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher after choppy sessions
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 13, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 6 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly higher after choppy sessions

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* S'pore at 1-week high; property shares lead
    * Consumer, financial stocks advance

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock
markets were mostly higher on Tuesday after a choppy session,
with Singapore climbing to a one-week high as property shares
led the way on hopes about the positive spillover of China's
efforts to boost consumer demand.	
    Trading volume was generally light and market players
appeared reluctant to chase regional stocks further while
waiting to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve says later on
Tuesday.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended up 0.91
percent. Indonesian stocks increased 0.53 percent and
Malaysian shares slipped 0.05 percent after small early
gains. By 0915 GMT, Thai stocks were up 0.21 percent.	
    Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's VN Index edged
up 0.32 percent..	
    Philippine stocks gained 0.61 percent, with market
turnover falling to two-thirds the 30-day average. Others in the
region had similarly weak turnover.	
    Asian equities hit a one-week high on Tuesday, holding firm
in the wake of recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy.
The MSCI's index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan
 was up 1.25 percent by 0935 GMT.	
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement will be closely
watched, particularly after last Friday's data showed an
encouraging gain of more than 200,000 jobs in February for a
third straight month.	
    Southeast Asian stocks have suffered a bout of profit
taking. This has pulled the Philippines off an all-time high hit
early this month, made Thailand retreat from its highest point
in almost 16 years and pulled Malaysia below eight-month highs.	
    Brokers in the region said markets need fresh factors that
could provide upside to corporate earnings.	
    Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund said it focused on companies
with good growth prospects and earnings resilience that appear
well positioned to benefit from a fast-growing middle-class,
rising disposable income and government infrastructure spending.	
    "At the country level, we are particularly positive on
Thailand, where economic growth continues to recover after the
widespread flooding in 2011," said Soo Hai Lim, investment
manager of Baring ASEAN Frontiers Fund of Baring Asset
Management.	
    Any future weakness of Indonesia would provide a potential
buying opportunity, Baring said. Concerns that Indonesia would
move to cut fuel subsidies, sparking an increase in inflationary
pressures, have constrained the market.	
    Lim said the fuel subsidy cut, if implemented, would push
inflation in Indonesia to around 7 percent, which was manageable
given historical levels and the scale and scope of economic
expansion.	
    In Singapore, CapitaMalls Asia Ltd was the top
gainer on the Straits Times Index, rising 4.6 percent.	
    Carey Wong, an investment analyst at OCBC Investment
Research, said China's lower export figures showed it would have
to boost domestic consumption to sustain growth, and CapitaMalls
stood to benefit from rising consumption and spending.	
    Among bright spots, Indonesia's PT Astra International
, a leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of
Indonesia's consumer sector, rose 1.2 percent. Manila-listed
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co jumped 4.8 percent.	
    	
(Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click; 	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2989.07       2962.18       +0.91
 Kuala Lumpur       1564.02       1564.75       -0.05
 Bangkok            1152.59       1150.18       +0.21
 at 0915 GMT
 Jakarta            4008.64       3987.35       +0.53
 Manila             5005.75       4975.17       +0.61
 Ho Chi Minh         429.39        428.02       +0.32
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2989.07       2646.35      +12.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1564.02       1530.73       +2.17
 Bangkok            1152.59       1025.32      +12.41
 at 0915 GMT
 Jakarta            4008.64       3821.99       +4.88
 Manila             5005.75       4371.96      +14.50
 Ho Chi Minh         429.39        351.55      +22.14
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         203,009,100          401,405,133       
 
 Kuala Lumpur      129,608,300          154,947,050       
 
 Bangkok             4,430,795            4,835,937
 at 0915 GMT       
 Jakarta         2,181,590,500        3,028,730,833    
 Manila                 80,855              129,831    
 Ho Chi Minh            62,957               66,526

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.