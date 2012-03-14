SE Asia Stocks-Manila at record; U.S. data feeds appetite

* Indonesia at 7-mth highs; S'pore 3-week highs * Consumer, banking shares lead * UBS upgrades S'pore index target By Viparat Jantraprap BANGKOK, March 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks climbed on Wednesday, with Philippine shares setting a record high, as upbeat U.S. economic data helped stoke appetite for risk and demand for growth stocks lifted consumer and banking shares. The Philippine index finished up 0.9 percent. The index hit an intraday peak of 5,070.20, breaching the previous intraday all-time high of 5,039.29 set on March 6. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to end at 4,054.32, climbing at one point to 4,058.80, its highest since Aug. 5. Singapore's Straits Times Index gained 1.25 percent to 3,026.40, slightly off a three-week intraday high of 3,027.61. UBS upgraded its year-end target for the benchmark Straits Times Index to 3,350 from 3,200 driven by expectation of some upgrades in earnings forecasts. Malaysia's main index was up 0.75 percent, Thailand's SET index was up 0.94 percent and the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's Vietnam Index edged up 1.04 percent. Sharemarkets saw late selling, brokers in the region said, citing comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao that doused expectation of any near-term policy easing, warning that letting up on regulation now would risk chaos in the housing market. "Markets got somewhat distracted about the policy direction by China. I think people were a bit cautious after the comment. But investors' appetite seemed to be overall positive," said Bangkok-based Teerada Charnyingyong, strategist at Phillip Securities. The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index was up 0.39 percent at 0936 GMT while the MSCI index of Southeast Asia , made up of selected stocks, was up 0.81 percent. In Singapore, United Overseas Bank Ltd gained 2.6 percent, with CIMB Research upgrading the stock to outperform from neutral, citing a minor underperformance after fourth-quarter results. In Bangkok, banking shares rose 2 percent, hotelier Central Plaza Hotel Pcl climbed 5.3 percent and industrial estate developer Amata Corp Pcl gained 1.8 percent amid expectation of their strong earnings this year. Among bright spots, Jakarta-listed PT Astra International Tbk, a prominent motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer sector, jumped 3.5 percent. Manila-listed Ayala Land Inc surged 4.1 percent. Kuala Lumpur-listed AirAsia Bhd, Asia's largest budget carrier, rose 1.4 percent, recouping some of the combined 4.4 percent losses of past five sessions. But in a March 13 research note, broker Citi said it rated the stock a "sell", citing concern about the airline's rising unit costs. (Additional reporting by Singapore bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3026.40 2989.07 +1.25 Kuala Lumpur 1575.71 1564.02 +0.75 Bangkok 1164.36 1153.56 +0.94 Jakarta 4054.33 4008.64 +1.14 Manila 5050.99 5005.75 +0.90 Ho Chi Minh 433.86 429.39 +1.04 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3026.40 2646.35 +14.36 Kuala Lumpur 1575.71 1530.73 +2.94 Bangkok 1164.36 1025.32 +13.56 Jakarta 4054.33 3821.99 +6.08 Manila 5050.99 4371.96 +15.53 Ho Chi Minh 433.86 351.55 +23.41 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 422,705,600 391,736,517 Kuala Lumpur 168,270,300 155,682,950 Bangkok 4,315,244 4,847,206 Jakarta 2,941,764,000 2,987,483,133 Manila 136,802 127,184 Ho Chi Minh 64,088 67,323