SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, KL up; Chinese policy concerns weigh
March 15, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 6 years

SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok, KL up; Chinese policy concerns weigh

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Banking shares outperform
    * S'pore fails to break above the year's high

    By Viparat Jantraprap	
    BANGKOK, March 15 (Reuters) - Thai stocks climbed to
their highest in almost 16 years on Thursday, led by banking and
telecoms shares, but shares in Indonesia and the Philippines
fell amid renewed concerns about Chinese growth that gripped
sentiment across Asia.	
    Thailand's benchmark SET index finished up 0.6
percent at 1,171.34, coming off an intraday peak of 1,174.42,
the highest since 1996.	
    The resilience of domestic demand lured buyers of bank and
telecoms shares, sending the biggest bank Bangkok Bank Pcl
 up 3.1 percent and telecoms firm Advanced Info Service
Pcl 2.7 percent higher.	
    Malaysia's main index also gained 0.23 percent while
the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange's Vietnam Index rose 1.84
percent, led by securities stocks on hopes for
better-than-expected profits in the first quarter.
 	
    In a choppy and range-bound session elsewhere, Jakarta's
Composite Index ended down 0.35 percent and the
Philippine index was down 0.38 percent after Wednesday's
rise to an all-time high.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index inched down 0.02
percent, failing to break above the year's high after rising 1.2
percent in the previous session.	
    Asian shares eased on Thursday, with the MSCI Asia Pacific
ex-Japan index easing 0.17 percent by 0944 GMT.	
    Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday the world's
second largest economy must embrace slower growth and bolder
political reform to keep its economy from faltering.	
    He also dampened hopes for any near-term easing measures in
the country's property sector, sending Chinese shares lower.
   	
    Overall fund flows that have driven the emerging Southeast
Asian stock markets remained good although funds appeared to be
more selective and the focus was more on domestic-oriented
shares, brokers in the region said.	
    "Investors are cautious again. I think we still can expect
liquidity driven markets although further rally of share prices
may happen slowly," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, head of
investment advisory services at broker Thanachart Securities in
Bangkok.	
    Among actively traded, Malaysia's financial firm CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd was up 2.3 percent and Manila-listed
Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co gained 1.96 percent.	
(Editing by xxx)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3025.84       3026.40       -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.38       1575.71       +0.23
 Bangkok            1171.34       1164.36       +0.60
 Jakarta            4039.98       4054.33       -0.35
 Manila             5031.78       5050.99       -0.38
 Ho Chi Minh         441.85        433.86       +1.84
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3025.84       2646.35      +14.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1579.38       1530.73       +3.21
 Bangkok            1171.34       1025.32      +14.24
 Jakarta            4039.98       3821.99       +5.70
 Manila             5031.78       4371.96      +15.09
 Ho Chi Minh         441.85        351.55      +25.69
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         259,060,600          393,917,613       
 
 Kuala Lumpur      170,006,600          157,381,390       
 
 Bangkok             4,969,991            4,867,448       
 
 Jakarta         3,291,923,500        2,964,870,283    
 Manila                230,655              125,608    
 Ho Chi Minh           105,702               68,152
 	
 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

