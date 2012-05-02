FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 2, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian, Philippine indexes end at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes in the
Philippines and Indonesia rising to all-time highs, as strong
U.S. economic data boosted investor appetite for risky assets,
particluarly the region's energy and commodities stocks.	
    Jakarta's Composite Index ended at 4,219.3,
surpassing its previous record reached on April 3, while the
Philippine index finished at 5,228.84.	
    Thai main SET index marked a new 16-year high, with 
foreign investors buying shares for a net 628.87 million baht
($20.45 million) on the day, Thai bourse said.	
    Malaysia also reported foreign inflows Of 210 million
ringgit ($69.40 million), stock exchange data showed.	
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3006.14       2978.57       +0.93
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.39       1570.61       +0.75
 Bangkok            1239.06       1228.49       +0.86
 Jakarta            4219.30       4195.98       +0.56
 Manila             5228.84       5202.70       +0.50
 Ho Chi Minh         472.46        473.77       -0.28
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3006.14       2646.35      +13.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1582.39       1530.73       +3.37
 Bangkok            1239.06       1025.32      +20.85
 Jakarta            4219.30       3821.99      +10.40
 Manila             5228.84       4371.96      +19.60
 Ho Chi Minh         472.46        351.55      +34.39
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         252,880,900          239,962,757      
 Kuala Lumpur      112,301,900          122,177,487      
 
 Bangkok             4,628,710            4,111,651      
 Jakarta         3,931,185,000        3,660,849,667    
 Manila                 97,661              136,804    
 Ho Chi Minh           118,284               90,488
 ($1 = 30.7500 Thai baht)

