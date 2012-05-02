SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian, Philippine indexes end at record high

BANGKOK, May 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with benchmark indexes in the Philippines and Indonesia rising to all-time highs, as strong U.S. economic data boosted investor appetite for risky assets, particluarly the region's energy and commodities stocks. Jakarta's Composite Index ended at 4,219.3, surpassing its previous record reached on April 3, while the Philippine index finished at 5,228.84. Thai main SET index marked a new 16-year high, with foreign investors buying shares for a net 628.87 million baht ($20.45 million) on the day, Thai bourse said. Malaysia also reported foreign inflows Of 210 million ringgit ($69.40 million), stock exchange data showed. (Editing by Ramya Venugopal) For Asian Companies click; For Asia-Pacific News click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 3006.14 2978.57 +0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1582.39 1570.61 +0.75 Bangkok 1239.06 1228.49 +0.86 Jakarta 4219.30 4195.98 +0.56 Manila 5228.84 5202.70 +0.50 Ho Chi Minh 472.46 473.77 -0.28 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3006.14 2646.35 +13.60 Kuala Lumpur 1582.39 1530.73 +3.37 Bangkok 1239.06 1025.32 +20.85 Jakarta 4219.30 3821.99 +10.40 Manila 5228.84 4371.96 +19.60 Ho Chi Minh 472.46 351.55 +34.39 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 252,880,900 239,962,757 Kuala Lumpur 112,301,900 122,177,487 Bangkok 4,628,710 4,111,651 Jakarta 3,931,185,000 3,660,849,667 Manila 97,661 136,804 Ho Chi Minh 118,284 90,488 ($1 = 30.7500 Thai baht)