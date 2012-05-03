FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine hits new all-time high on growth prospects
May 3, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Philippine hits new all-time high on growth prospects

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 3 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks hit an all-time
high on Thursday spurred by optimism over the economy and strong
earnings outlook of a consumer conglomerate.	
    But markets elsewhere in Southeast Asia posted modest gains
because of concerns over the strength of global growth. 	
    The Philippine main index ended up 1.37 percent at
5,300.41. Shares in food-to-property firm Alliance Global Group
Inc were among actively traded, gaining 3.1 percent.	
    "I think the market optimism was about the first quarter GDP
growth which market is expecting the figure to be higher than
consensus," said a Manila-based trader.	
    "Consumer conglomerate earnings are standing out and there's
a good buying interest in the sector today," he said.	
    According to Thomson Reuters data, the Manila bourse had
steady foreign inflows so far this week, taking in $230 million
on Wednesday when the main stock index also finished at a record
closing high. 	
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)	
(viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com +66 2 648 9733
Reuters Messaging:
viparat.jantraprapaweth.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3000.94       3006.14       -0.17
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.17       1582.39       +0.05
 Bangkok            1240.03       1239.06       +0.08
 Jakarta            4224.00       4219.30       +0.11
 Manila             5300.41       5228.84       +1.37
 Ho Chi Minh         468.80        472.46       -0.77
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3000.94       2646.35      +13.40
 Kuala Lumpur       1583.17       1530.73       +3.43
 Bangkok            1240.03       1025.32      +20.94
 Jakarta            4224.00       3821.99      +10.52
 Manila             5300.41       4371.96      +21.24
 Ho Chi Minh         468.80        351.55      +33.35
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         186,618,900          241,309,853      
 Kuala Lumpur      103,665,900          121,632,793      
 
 Bangkok             5,052,412            4,108,182      
 Jakarta         4,120,543,000        3,711,915,700    
 Manila                106,578              132,371    
 Ho Chi Minh           103,899               90,643

