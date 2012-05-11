FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; commodities stocks weak
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 11, 2012 / 10:46 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; commodities stocks weak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, May 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday on continued euro zone political turmoil
and weak economic data from China that led investors to sell
commodity-related shares.	
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.7
percent, bringing its weekly loss to 3.6 percent.	
    Thailand's benchmark SET index ended a tad higher,
recouping early losses as investors bought beaten down big caps
after the sell off in the previous two sessions that wiped more
than 3 percent off the index.	
    Among actively traded, Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd
, the world's largest listed palm oil firm, fell 3
percent, extending Thursday's losses due to weak first quarter
earnings.	
    In Bangkok, Banpu Pcl fell 2.6 percent to a
seven-month low after the top coal miner reported a 70 percent
fall in quarterly net profit. For the company statement, click
(nSET17sFla)	
    (Editing by Ed Lane)	
       	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2883.40       2903.60       -0.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1584.32       1588.06       -0.24
 Bangkok            1191.01       1190.65       +0.03
 Jakarta            4114.14       4133.63       -0.47
 Manila             5158.14       5192.10       -0.65
 Ho Chi Minh         480.10        486.07       -1.23
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2883.40       2646.35       +8.96
 Kuala Lumpur       1584.32       1530.73       +3.50
 Bangkok            1191.01       1025.32      +16.16
 Jakarta            4114.14       3821.99       +7.64
 Manila             5158.14       4371.96      +17.98
 Ho Chi Minh         480.10        351.55      +36.57
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         401,325,600          232,639,687      
 Kuala Lumpur      102,369,100          121,611,450      
 
 Bangkok             6,236,193            4,256,054      
 Jakarta         2,388,264,500        3,822,998,267    
 Manila                 56,396              122,833    
 Ho Chi Minh           114,297               97,673

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.