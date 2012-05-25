FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; EU, global economy weigh
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; EU, global economy weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets closed a
touch higher on Friday but volumes were thin as an uncertain
global economic outlook and debt woes in the euro zone weighed
on investors. 	
    Thailand rose 0.6 percent, the Philippines 
added 0.4 percent, Malaysia edged up 0.2 percent despite
a $29.72 million foreign outflow, and Vietnam, the
region's smallest bourse, gained 2.5 percent. 	
    Indonesia however was 2.1 percent lower with a
foreign outflow of $104.7 million led by financials. 	
    The country's sixth biggest lender PT Bank Danamon 
closed 6.3 percent down on a possible failure of a $7.3 billion
takeover bid by Singapore's DBS due to new ownership
restrictions being planned by the central. 	
    Singapore also fell 0.2 percent, extending the
losses for a third straight session.   	
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani	
    	
    	
For Asian Companies click;  	
For Asia-Pacific News click;  	
	
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;	
   	
	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2772.75       2779.53       -0.24
 Kuala Lumpur       1551.12       1548.25       +0.19
 Bangkok            1132.83       1125.78       +0.63
 Jakarta            3902.51       3984.87       -2.07
 Manila             4925.97       4904.22       +0.44
 Ho Chi Minh         437.38        426.92       +2.45
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2772.75       2646.35       +4.78 
 Kuala Lumpur       1551.12       1530.73       +1.33
 Bangkok            1132.83       1025.32      +10.49
 Jakarta            3902.51       3821.99       +2.11
 Manila             4925.97       4371.96      +12.67
 Ho Chi Minh         437.38        351.55      +24.41
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         265,430,300          263,275,107      
 Kuala Lumpur       94,962,000          124,834,390      
 
 Bangkok             2,893,862            4,398,947      
 Jakarta         2,705,256,000        3,558,038,333    
 Manila                 44,674              117,472    
 Ho Chi Minh            77,819              100,686
 ($1 = 3.1550 Malaysian ringgits)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.