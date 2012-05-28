FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer on easing of fears over Greece
May 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly firmer on easing of fears over Greece

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks were higher on
Monday on a slight easing of fears over Greece after surveys
showed support for pro-bailout political parties ahead of next
month's elections.	
    But trading volumes were below the 30-day moving average,
reflecting investors' limited appetite for risk.	
    Singapore and the Philippines rose 0.5
percent each, while Indonesia edged up 0.4 percent
despite a foreign outflow of $45.82 million.	
    Shares on the Thai stock exchange advanced 0.6
percent to their highest level since May 18, while Malaysia
 gained 0.3 percent to a near two-week high. The bourse
recorded net foreign selling of $18.17 million.	
    Vietnam bucked the trend, losing 0.4 percent on
investors' concerns about companies' access to loans despite a 
cut in key rates.	
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)	
    	
    	
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS	
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2787.22       2772.75       +0.52
 Kuala Lumpur       1554.94       1551.12       +0.25
 Bangkok            1139.93       1132.83       +0.63
 Jakarta            3918.69       3902.51       +0.41
 Manila             4952.74       4925.97       +0.54
 Ho Chi Minh         435.48        437.38       -0.43
 	
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2787.22       2646.35       +5.32 
 Kuala Lumpur       1554.94       1530.73       +1.58
 Bangkok            1139.93       1025.32      +11.18
 Jakarta            3918.69       3821.99       +2.53
 Manila             4952.74       4371.96      +13.28
 Ho Chi Minh         435.48        351.55      +23.87
 	
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         226,259,300          265,067,407      
 Kuala Lumpur       83,517,300          123,145,773      
 
 Bangkok             2,877,657            4,371,227      
 Jakarta         2,037,066,000        3,506,068,967    
 Manila                 45,474              116,716    
 Ho Chi Minh            66,810               99,966
 ($1 = 3.1530 Malaysian ringgits)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
