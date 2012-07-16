SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets extended gains on Monday with Malaysian shares hitting a record high as fears of an economic hard-landing in China subsided, but trading volumes were low as investors waited for a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Malaysia hit an all-time high of 1,635.96 points with a 0.6 percent gain, while the Philippines outperformed the region with a 1.6 percent jump. Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to a more-than one-week high with, Thailand edged up 0.3 percent to its highest since May 8. Singapore closed 0.1 percent firmer at 2-1/2-month high. Regional analysts said investors cautiously bought into equities ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy set for Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu) For Asian Companies click: For Asia-Pacific News click: For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2998.75 2995.56 +0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1635.96 1626.38 +0.59 Bangkok 1214.25 1210.29 +0.33 Jakarta 4047.47 4019.67 +0.69 Manila 5297.99 5214.52 +1.60 Ho Chi Minh 413.98 416.98 -0.72 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2995.56 2646.35 +13.32 Kuala Lumpur 1635.96 1530.73 +6.87 Bangkok 1214.25 1025.32 +18.43 Jakarta 4047.47 3821.99 +5.90 Manila 5297.99 4371.96 +21.18 Ho Chi Minh 413.98 351.55 +17.76 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 184,746,800 257,188,377 Kuala Lumpur 113,342,300 125,285,373 Bangkok 4,580,603 4,006,801 Jakarta 2,510,933,000 2,690,750,750 Manila 71,988 105,623 Ho Chi Minh 41,738 56,667 ($1 = 3.1840 Malaysian ringgits)