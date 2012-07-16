FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 16, 2012 / 10:52 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at record high; Fed meeting eyed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
extended gains on Monday with Malaysian shares hitting a record
high as fears of an economic hard-landing in China subsided, but
trading volumes were low as investors waited for a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting. 
    Malaysia hit an all-time high of 1,635.96 points
with a 0.6 percent gain, while the Philippines 
outperformed the region with a 1.6 percent jump. 
    Indonesia gained 0.7 percent to a more-than one-week
high with, Thailand edged up 0.3 percent to its highest
since May 8. 
    Singapore closed 0.1 percent firmer at 2-1/2-month
high.
    Regional analysts said investors cautiously bought into
equities ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
semi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on the economy set
for Tuesday and Wednesday. 
    
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)
 
    
For Asian Companies click:  
For Asia-Pacific News click:  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2998.75       2995.56       +0.11
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.96       1626.38       +0.59
 Bangkok            1214.25       1210.29       +0.33
 Jakarta            4047.47       4019.67       +0.69
 Manila             5297.99       5214.52       +1.60
 Ho Chi Minh         413.98        416.98       -0.72
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2995.56       2646.35      +13.32
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.96       1530.73       +6.87
 Bangkok            1214.25       1025.32      +18.43
 Jakarta            4047.47       3821.99       +5.90
 Manila             5297.99       4371.96      +21.18
 Ho Chi Minh         413.98        351.55      +17.76
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         184,746,800          257,188,377      
 Kuala Lumpur      113,342,300          125,285,373      
 
 Bangkok             4,580,603            4,006,801      
 Jakarta         2,510,933,000        2,690,750,750    
 Manila                 71,988              105,623    
 Ho Chi Minh            41,738               56,667
 ($1 = 3.1840 Malaysian ringgits)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.