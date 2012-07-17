FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes; Malaysia at record high
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 17, 2012 / 11:02 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Markets firmer on Fed stimulus hopes; Malaysia at record high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, extending their gains for a third day
with Malaysia hitting an all-time high on hopes of a further
monetary stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    Malaysia closed up 0.2 percent after hitting an
all-time high of 1,646.97 points, helped by foreign inflows of
$16.62 million. Thailand gained 0.8 percent, rising to
its highest since May 8. 
    Singapore gained 0.5 percent to touch its highest
since April 2. 
    Trading volumes in Bangkok, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur were
higher than their respective 30-day averages due to bargain
hunting as investors expected further stimulus from the Federal
Reserve, while awaiting its Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the
U.S. economy expected later in the day. 
    Weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary
Fund global growth forecast on Monday raised hopes of more
monetary stimulus from the Fed, as Bernanke was set to give his
semi-annual Congressional testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday. 
    Indonesia gained 0.8 percent to hit an over
two-month high. Bucking the trend, the Philippines edged
down 0.2 percent after outperforming the region in the previous
session. 
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
 
    
For Asian Companies click:  
For Asia-Pacific News click:  
For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3014.80       2998.75       +0.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.15       1635.96       +0.19
 Bangkok            1224.21       1214.25       +0.82
 Jakarta            4080.67       4047.47       +0.82
 Manila             5285.12       5297.99       -0.24
 Ho Chi Minh         417.55        413.98       +0.86
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3014.80       2646.35      +13.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.15       1530.73       +7.08
 Bangkok            1224.21       1025.32      +19.40
 Jakarta            4080.67       3821.99       +6.77
 Manila             5285.12       4371.96      +20.89
 Ho Chi Minh         417.55        351.55      +18.77
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         348,686,800          254,253,010      
 Kuala Lumpur      164,091,700          125,353,343      
 
 Bangkok             4,172,661            4,045,018      
 Jakarta         2,318,861,000        2,674,858,467    
 Manila                 52,203              105,985    
 Ho Chi Minh            48,140               53,277
 ($1 = 3.1785 Malaysian ringgits)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.