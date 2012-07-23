FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTTEP drags Thai index
July 23, 2012 / 10:34 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Slide amid Spanish concerns; PTTEP drags Thai index

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock indexes
closed lower after light volume trading on Monday as investors
sold risk assets amid concerns Spain might require a full
sovereign bailout, while Thai shares fell nearly two percent on
PTTEP's capital raising plan.
    The Thai benchmark SET index finished down 1.9
percent, its biggest percentage drop in one day since June 1.
Energy explorer PTT Exploration and Production Pcl 
dropped 4.8 percent to its lowest close in six weeks.
 
    Other markets also came under selling pressure with Jakarta
stocks ending down 1.8 percent at a one-week low and
Philippine stocks dropping 1.4 percent to their lowest
close in almost a month.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.1
percent at a one-week low. Malaysian shares and
Vietnam's stock index fell 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent,
respectively.   
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2982.49       3015.53       -1.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1636.17       1643.00       -0.42
 Bangkok            1185.11       1208.55       -1.94
 Jakarta            4009.79       4081.20       -1.75
 Manila             5139.40       5210.89       -1.37
 Ho Chi Minh         421.99        424.47       -0.58
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          2982.49       2646.35      +12.70
 Kuala Lumpur       1636.17       1530.73       +6.89
 Bangkok            1185.11       1025.32      +15.58
 Jakarta            4009.79       3821.99       +4.91
 Manila             5139.40       4371.96      +17.55
 Ho Chi Minh         421.99        351.55      +20.04
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         289,848,300          253,849,383      
 Kuala Lumpur      101,800,100          127,664,887      
 
 Bangkok             3,819,379            4,103,920      
 Jakarta         1,889,366,000        2,600,068,300    
 Manila                 51,043              105,818    
 Ho Chi Minh            50,658               59,424

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
