July 30, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Higher amid selective buying in reporting season

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock indexes
closed higher on Monday, with Singapore, Indonesia and the
Philippines rising to their highest close in more than one week
as investors hunted for bargains in  large caps and financial
shares in a reporting season.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index rose 1.14 percent,
with casino operator Genting Singapore Pcl surging 7.4
percent, rebounding after a combined loss of 13.8 percent so far
in the month to Friday. 
    Jakarta's Composite Index edged up 0.37 percent,
building on a 2.3 percent gain in the past three sessions while
the Philippine index gained 1.1 percent after Friday's
1.3 percent rise. 
    Among the bright spots in the region, Bank Mandiri
, Indonesia's biggest lender, jumped 2.6 percent before
it reported after market close that its second-quarter net
profit rose 48 percent from a year ago. 
    
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3032.80       2998.49       +1.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1632.35       1624.94       +0.46
 Bangkok            1193.32       1178.01       +1.30
 Jakarta            4099.12       4084.21       +0.37
 Manila             5277.90       5219.55       +1.12
 Ho Chi Minh         415.00        413.16       +0.45
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3032.80       2646.35      +14.60
 Kuala Lumpur       1632.35       1530.73       +6.64
 Bangkok            1193.32       1025.32      +16.39
 Jakarta            4099.12       3821.99       +7.25
 Manila             5277.90       4371.96      +20.72
 Ho Chi Minh         415.00        351.55      +18.05
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         330,929,500          252,344,120      
 Kuala Lumpur       92,007,000          126,680,520      
 
 Bangkok             2,767,589            3,928,156      
 Jakarta         2,324,132,500        2,430,741,200    
 Manila                 63,352              104,045    
 Ho Chi Minh            26,691               46,191

