FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine lower; Singapore near 1-year high
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippine lower; Singapore near 1-year high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were nearly flat to lower on Wednesday as investors
cashed in on recent gains in the region, cautious ahead of U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy decision and the European Central
Bank's meeting.
    Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.3 percent, with
Bank Rakyat down 0.7 percent after Tuesday's 2.9
percent gain. The Philippine index was down 0.2 percent,
reversing a 1.9 percent gain over the past two sessions.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits Times Index 
finished up 0.5 percent at 3,051.08, the highest close in nearly
a year, building on a 5.5 percent climb in July, the region's
best performer.
    Valuations showed Singapore was relatively cheap, with the
MSCI index of Singapore trading at 12.97 times
the 12-month forward earnings, a 7.3 percent discount to its
10-year average forward valuations, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
showed.
    This compares with MSCI Philippines which
traded at 15.57 times forward earnings, a 15.3 percent premium
and MSCI Indonesia at 12.44 times expected
earnings, a 13.8 percent premium, data showed.
    
    For graphic on ASEAN valuations, see link.reuters.com/deh79s
    
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by Vikram
Subhedar in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3051.08       3036.40       +0.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1632.47       1631.60       +0.05
 Bangkok            1201.13       1199.30       +0.15
 Jakarta            4130.47       4142.34       -0.29
 Manila             5298.72       5307.66       -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         412.55        414.48       -0.47
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3051.08       2646.35      +15.29
 Kuala Lumpur       1632.47       1530.73       +6.65
 Bangkok            1201.13       1025.32      +17.15
 Jakarta            4130.47       3821.99       +8.07
 Manila             5298.72       4371.96      +21.20
 Ho Chi Minh         412.55        351.55      +17.35
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         257,364,100          261,703,033      
 Kuala Lumpur      158,517,800          121,063,987      
 
 Bangkok             3,528,235            3,860,260      
 Jakarta         3,520,713,000        2,450,858,083    
 Manila                 47,106              103,279    
 Ho Chi Minh            27,616               43,666

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.