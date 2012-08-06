FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr high
August 6, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on strong U.S. data; Singapore at 1-yr high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock market gained
on Monday with Singapore hitting a one-year high as investors
bought into the region's risky assets after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism for
European action on the debt crisis. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended 0.7 percent
firmer to its highest since Aug. 4, last year, led by
financials, with DBS Group Holdings Ltd and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd gaining more
than 1 percent each. 
    Thailand and Malaysia gained 0.9 percent and
0.3 percent respectively in strong volumes, close to their
three-week highs.
    Indonesia edged up 0.1 percent and Vietnam,
the region's smallest bourse, rose 1.2 percent. 
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee) 
   
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3071.82       3051.33       +0.67
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.43       1635.04       +0.27
 Bangkok            1208.01       1197.53       +0.88
 Jakarta            4105.50       4099.81       +0.14
 Manila             5284.16       5285.91       -0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         423.16        418.21       +1.18
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3071.82       2646.35      +16.08
 Kuala Lumpur       1639.43       1530.73       +7.10
 Bangkok            1208.01       1025.32      +17.82
 Jakarta            4105.50       3821.99       +7.42
 Manila             5284.16       4371.96      +20.86
 Ho Chi Minh         423.16        351.55      +20.37
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         269,650,200          261,078,267      
 Kuala Lumpur      161,651,700          126,728,457      
 
 Bangkok             4,069,000            3,871,529      
 Jakarta         2,294,365,500        2,372,966,517    
 Manila                 60,092               93,618    
 Ho Chi Minh            44,569               41,803

