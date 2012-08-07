FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to Indonesia, Malaysia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets eased
on Tuesday with Singapore falling from a one-year high, but
foreign investors bought into equities in Indonesia and Malaysia
amid hopes that Europe will take further action to tackle its
debt crisis helped sentiment.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index fell 0.1 percent
from a one-year high as property developer CapitaLand Ltd
 came off 2.2 percent after its chief executive sold
one million shares. 
    Jakarta Composite Index lost 0.5 percent and
Malaysia ended 0.5 percent weaker from its near
three-week high, both in strong volumes.
    Despite losses, Indonesia saw foreign inflow of $12.7
million, while Kuala Lumpur enjoyed a net foreign buying of
$5.93 million.
    Thailand, bucking the trend ended steady. 
    The Philippines, the region's best performer this
year, was closed after the weather bureau raised the highest
rainfall warning over the capital Manila. 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3067.74       3071.82       -0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1631.12       1639.43       -0.51
 Bangkok            1208.19       1208.01       +0.01
 Jakarta            4085.58       4105.50       -0.49
 Ho Chi Minh         422.50        423.16       -0.16
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3067.74       2646.35      +15.92
 Kuala Lumpur       1631.12       1530.73       +6.56
 Bangkok            1208.19       1025.32      +17.84
 Jakarta            4085.58       3821.99       +6.90
 Ho Chi Minh         422.50        351.55      +20.18
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         249,681,000          264,103,547      
 Kuala Lumpur      279,393,900          127,806,227      
 
 Bangkok             3,622,101            3,885,263      
 Jakarta         3,652,202,500        2,386,814,733    
 Ho Chi Minh            33,156               41,196
 ($1 = 3.1060 Malaysian ringgits)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.