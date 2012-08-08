FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks trend
August 8, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Energy shares lift Thai index; S'pore bucks trend

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thai shares climbed to three-week
highs on Wednesday, in line with most others in the region, as
expectations of better earnings outlook boosted large-cap energy
stocks including Thai Oil Pcl and PTT Global Chemical
Pcl.
    The main SET index rose 0.5 percent, extending its
gains for a third day to close at 1,214.13. Thai Oil jumped 4.3
percent, with about 30.26 million shares changing hands, 3.9
times the average full-day volume in the last 30 sessions.  
    Energy shares, dogged by concerns over the impact of weak
global oil prices, have been a target of short sellers, market
traders said.
    "The poor second-quarter earnings by energy firms, such as
Thai Oil, confirmed the worst fears of market investors," said
Viwat Techapoonphol, senior strategist of broker Tisco
Securities. For Thai Oil earnings report, click 
    "People are more upbeat on the sector's outlook and we saw
short sellers bought back energy stocks today," he added.
    Gains in market big-caps lifted other Southeast Asian stock
markets, with the Philippine index up 0.5 percent at a
1-month high of 5,308.67. Bucking the trend, Singapore's Straits
Times Index fell 0.5 percent as investors booked
profits ahead of a National Day holiday on Thursday.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil
Nair)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          3052.25       3067.74       -0.50
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.92       1631.12       +0.29
 Bangkok            1214.13       1208.19       +0.49
 Jakarta            4090.71       4085.58       +0.13
 Manila             5308.67       5284.16       +0.46
 Ho Chi Minh         423.57        422.50       +0.25
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore          3052.25       2646.35      +15.34
 Kuala Lumpur       1635.92       1530.73       +6.87
 Bangkok            1214.13       1025.32      +18.41
 Jakarta            4090.71       3821.99       +7.03
 Manila             5308.67       4371.96      +21.43
 Ho Chi Minh         423.57        351.55      +20.49
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore         401,010,500          263,944,957      
 Kuala Lumpur      163,483,300          132,669,943      
 
 Bangkok             5,436,322            3,901,820      
 Jakarta         2,797,025,500        2,427,954,667    
 Manila                159,390               91,663    
 Ho Chi Minh            23,795               40,617

