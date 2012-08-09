FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats
August 9, 2012

SE Asia Stocks-Thai refiners strong; Philippine retreats

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mostly higher on Thursday, with Indonesia being led higher
by banking shares and Thailand extending gains for a fourth
session amid renewed appetite for refinery shares on hopes of an
earnings recovery in the second half.
    Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.99 percent, led by
a 3.8 percent rise in top lender Bank Mandiri Tbk.
Thai SET index gained 0.3 percent as refiners, including
Thai Oil and Esso, jumped on strong volumes.
    Singapore markets were closed for a public holiday.
    The Philippine index slid 0.98 percent, erasing a
modest gain of 0.5 percent on Wednesday as investors cashed in
gains in the rallying market. It has risen 20.2 percent so far
this year, and is Southeast Asia's second-best performer.
    Ayala Land Inc, the Philippines' biggest property
developer, dropped 5 percent, wiping out a three-day gain of 8.5
percent following the company's release of strong six-month net
profit. 
    "There will be a shortage in terms of market-moving news,
going forward, after the earnings reporting season. I guess it
was a perfect time to take some profits off the table," said
analyst Jose Vistan of AB Capital Securities Inc in Manila.
    
    (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)    
    
For Asian Companies click;  
For Asia-Pacific News click;  

For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click;
   

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore            --            --            --  
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.52       1635.92       +0.40
 Bangkok            1217.70       1214.13       +0.29
 Jakarta            4131.17       4090.71       +0.99
 Manila             5256.61       5308.67       -0.98
 Ho Chi Minh         426.98        423.57       +0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current     End prev yr    Pct Move
 Singapore            --          2646.35         -- 
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.52       1530.73       +7.30
 Bangkok            1217.70       1025.32      +18.76
 Jakarta            4131.17       3821.99       +8.09
 Manila             5256.61       4371.96      +20.23
 Ho Chi Minh         426.98        351.55      +21.46
 
 Stock Market Volume (shares)
 Market          Current Volume    Average Volume 30 days
 Singapore              --                   --          
 Kuala Lumpur      123,888,600          133,050,257      
 
 Bangkok             5,745,657            3,979,109      
 Jakarta         2,552,446,000        2,435,743,250    
 Manila                 39,358               94,732    
 Ho Chi Minh            43,064               39,947

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
